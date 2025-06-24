5 teens assault girl in SAFRA Choa Chu Kang toilet while 1 gives instructions via video call

Teen girls lure peer to SAFRA Choa Chu Kang & assault her, one sentenced to probation

Five teenagers physically assaulted a 16-year-old girl in a toilet at SAFRA Choa Chu Kang, while a sixth gave instructions via video call.

All six were eventually charged in court.

One of them — a 17-year-old girl who took part in the attack and filmed it — pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday (23 June).

As all the girls involved are under 18, the court has barred the media from publishing any identifying details.

For the purposes of this article, the remaining five girls will be referred to as Girls 1 through 5.

Victim lured to SAFRA Choa Chu Kang under false pretence

According to Shin Min Daily News, the group had a prior dispute with the victim and created a group chat to discuss how to ‘settle’ things with her.

Girls 1, 3, and 5 later set up a separate chat and planned to lure the victim out to “teach her a lesson”.

The 17-year-old defendant, along with Girls 2 and 4, agreed to join in.

Girl 1 contacted the victim under the false pretext of retrieving some items and arranged to meet her at SAFRA Choa Chu Kang on 10 Oct 2024.

At around 2.20pm, Girl 1 led the victim to an accessible toilet on the building’s fifth floor, where the defendant and Girls 2 and 4 confronted and assaulted her.

Girls filmed assault on victim in SAFRA toilet

Girl 3 livestreamed the confrontation to Girl 5 via video call.

During the call, Girl 5 instructed the victim to kneel and apologise to the group.

Following her orders, Girls 1, 2, and 4 each took turns slapping the victim.

When Girl 3 arrived at the scene, she also demanded an apology from the victim before slapping and kicking her.

The violence escalated as Girl 4 punched and kicked the victim, delivering three more slaps. Girl 2 also kicked the victim during the attack.

Towards the end, Girl 5 proposed a final round of beating that would last 15 seconds.

The defendant was assigned to record the assault on her phone and keep track of the time. Meanwhile, Girl 3 continued livestreaming the incident to Girl 5.

As a result of the sustained assault, the victim suffered bruising to her face and abrasions on her chest, arms, shoulders, lips, and knees.

She later sought medical treatment at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was issued three days of medical leave.

Defendant sentenced to 15 months’ probation

Girls 1 to 4, along with the defendant, were each charged with rioting, while Girl 5 faced a charge of inciting others to riot.

All six assailants pleaded guilty. The youngest among them was just 13 years old, with the rest aged between 14 and 17.

On Monday, the court sentenced the defendant to 15 months of probation and 80 hours of community service.

As part of her probation conditions, she must observe a nightly curfew from 10pm to 6am.

Her mother and stepfather were also required to sign a S$5,000 bond to ensure her good behaviour throughout the probation period.

