‘Every passenger is important’: SBS Transit bus captain wins over S’poreans with warm service & smile

Veteran bus captain wins praise with warm service and positivity, SBS Transit gives him shoutout

In a city where commuters often travel in silence, one SBS Transit bus captain is standing out — not just for his driving, but for his heart.

42-year-old Robert Credit has been a bus captain for over 15 years, but it’s his cheerful greetings and unwavering positivity that have made him a beloved figure among passengers.

Friendly bus captain greets everyone with a smile

On Monday (16 June), SBS Transit posted a shoutout on Facebook commending Robert, who is known for warmly greeting every commuter who boards or alights from his bus.

His radiant smile and kind demeanour have made such an impression that passengers still recognise him, even when he drives a different route.

According to the post, his passion for buses began young, inspired by childhood trips with his uncle, a private bus driver.

Years later, it was his wife who nudged him to pursue that passion professionally. Robert still recalls the exact date he officially joined SBS Transit: 20 January.

Since then, he has not looked back. Robert said:

As a Bus Captain, it is my duty to make every ride enjoyable – every passenger is important.

“Every day, Robert makes sure to greet every passenger with a smile,” the post said.

He believes that “you get back what you put out in this world”, which drives his approach towards his service and has earned him compliments from passengers.

The post ended with: “Thank you Robert, and all our Bus Captains, who go the extra mile and show what it truly means to serve with heart.”

Passenger shares heartwarming experience with bus captain

Robert’s sincerity recently caught the attention of commuter Nick Goh, who was so moved by the experience that he shared it in a video on Facebook.

In a post on 29 May, Mr Goh recalled how Robert enthusiastically greeted every person boarding and alighting, something you rarely see on a busy commute.

“In a world rushing from point A to B, he reminded us that kindness is still part of the journey,” Mr Goh wrote before giving a shoutout to Robert.

He ended the post with:

Someone give this gentleman a Courtesy Award. He’s not just driving a bus — he’s driving joy.

Netizens say bus captain deserves to be celebrated

Robert’s story has touched netizens’ hearts, with many flooding the comment section with praise.

One Facebook user said Robert doesn’t just smile, he announces every stop on service 502 as well, adding that SBS Transit should treasure such a gem.

Another fondly remembered how Robert’s warm greetings used to brighten their junior college days.

Many called him a “shining example” of what good customer service looks like, commending his hardworking spirit and sunny disposition.

