UK school bans ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ songs over concerns they make some Christians ‘deeply uncomfortable’

A school in the United Kingdom (UK) has reportedly asked pupils to stop singing songs from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’, saying the soundtrack’s references to demons have caused discomfort among some members of the Christian community.

On 14 Nov, Lilliput Church of England Infant School sent a letter to parents explaining that the language used in certain songs had made some individuals feel “deeply uncomfortable”.

Headteacher Lloyd Allington asked parents to remind their children not to sing tracks from the hit Netflix film while on school grounds.

Ban prompted by concerns over religious sensitivities

“While we fully respect your right to make choices about the content your child engages with at home, we also want to be mindful of the diversity of beliefs within our school community,” Mr Allington wrote.

For some Christians, references to demons can feel deeply uncomfortable because they associate them with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’, a musical action film that follows a fictional K-pop girl group who secretly battle demonic creatures between world tours and fanmeets, is currently Netflix’s most-watched film of all time.

Because the protagonists are demon hunters, several songs weave demon-related references into their lyrics. In ‘Takedown’, for example, the group belts out the line: “A demon with no feelings don’t deserve to live, it’s so obvious.”

It’s lyrics like these, Mr Allington noted, that have prompted the school’s request.

“From their perspective, even fictional or playful use of this language can conflict with their faith, which emphasises rejecting evil rather than engaging with it – even in entertainment,” he added.

Mr Allington also encouraged families to see the situation as an opportunity to “explore the diversity of beliefs within [their] community”.

Parents find ban excessive, headteacher acknowledges feedback

Not all parents agreed with the school’s stance. One parent, an atheist, described the ban as “ridiculous”, arguing that the singing was harmless and helped boost children’s confidence.

They were not alone, prompting Mr Allington to respond to the pushback in an update posted on 17 Nov.

In his message, he noted that several parents had shared positive feedback about the songs, saying that tracks from the film, including chart-toppers like ‘Golden’, had actually helped their children pick up values such as teamwork, bravery, and kindness.

He also explained that while families are free to decide what media their children enjoy at home, the school has a responsibility to balance those choices with the wide range of beliefs represented in the community.

According to him, some Christian parents find any mention of demons unsettling because they associate such imagery with “spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness”.

Mr Allington emphasised that the school was not asking parents to stop their children from liking the movie or its music.

Instead, he said the school’s role is to help pupils understand that classmates may see these themes differently, and to encourage respect and support for peers who are trying to stay true to their religious convictions.

