SDP criticises ‘use fans instead of air-conditioning’ remark, says workers hardest hit amid oil crisis

SDP says workers are ‘burning out while the planet burns’, calls for stronger action on cost pressures

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has criticised remarks it attributed to Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong amid rising energy costs and global tensions, saying such messaging does not reflect the realities faced by workers.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (15 April), the party took aim at comments such as “use fans instead of air-conditioning”, arguing that while the advice may sound simple, it is not practical for many Singaporeans.

‘Workers deserve more than soundbites’

SDP said workers should not be given overly simplified solutions, especially in the current climate of rising costs and increasing heat.

Referencing the ongoing war in Iran, the oil crisis, and the broader climate crisis, the party suggested that individual actions alone are insufficient.

“Just Reduce, Reuse & Recycle. Drink from a paper straw to save the planet. If only it were as simple as that,” it wrote.

It added that many Singaporeans are already dealing with long working hours, higher expenses, and burnout.

“Easy to say — harder when you’re the one paying the bills, working long hours, and dealing with rising heat and rising costs,” the party said, adding:

Workers deserve more than soundbites, especially in these difficult times.

Raises concerns over heat, costs, and working conditions

Across its posts, SDP highlighted broader issues such as rising living costs, worker burnout, and the Urban Heat Island effect, which contributes to higher temperatures in built-up areas.

It said these conditions have made daily life increasingly challenging, particularly for those working outdoors or in non-air-conditioned environments.

The party also questioned whether policymakers fully understand such conditions.

“Do Ministers know what it’s like to be in a hot room with no air-conditioning, let alone be working in straight-up exploitative environments?” it wrote. “Maybe Parliament should give it a try.”

Calls for policy changes

SDP also criticised what it sees as an over-reliance on individual behavioural changes, calling instead for stronger structural measures.

Among its proposals are a windfall tax on oil and gas companies’ excess profits, as well as rescinding the 2021 petrol duty increase, which it said has added cost pressures on small businesses and workers who rely on vehicles.

“Until we overhaul our values and make real change, we’ll continue to burn-out while the planet burns,” the party said.

As part of its Labour Day activities, SDP will be setting up a booth at a Labour Day Rally at Hong Lim Park, organised by Workers Make Possible and SG Climate Rally, on 1 May from 3pm to 7pm.

The session will focus on issues such as rising costs of living, worker burnout, and the Urban Heat Island effect, and is open to members of the public.

Also Read: SDP calls for petrol duty rollback & increasing windfall tax amid rising energy costs

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