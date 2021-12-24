Sementra Nature Resort In Gopeng, Perak Lets You Destress Amidst Nature

Tickets for the Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane (VTL) may be put on hold now. But until we can travel to our northern neighbour’s territory again, there’s no harm in bookmarking new destinations to explore when the time is right.

If you’re still planning for a vacation, we’ve found a rainforest resort where you can destress amidst nature.

Located near Ipoh, Sementra Nature Resort is a nature getaway with lakeside chalets and natural hot springs.

If you’re eager to enjoy lush landscapes close to nature, here’s what else to expect.

Sementra Nature Resort has beautiful lakeside chalets

Near the rainforest of Gopeng in Perak – a 3-hour drive from KLIA – you’ll find Sementra Nature Resort’s beautiful chalets secluded in lush greenery.

Nothing beats the indescribable feeling of breathing fresh air from the mountains and enjoying the vast sky from your balcony. And it seems this resort offers all of that and more with their 3 types of chalets: Larva, Puupa, and Mekar.

Couples can bask in scenic lakeside views inside the Larva chalet. Head to the balcony to indulge in the tranquil lakeside scenery that will put this vacation near the top of your list of “best dates ever”.

Families can opt for the Puupa chalet, which has 3 beds and ample space for the kiddos.

Rest assured, all chalets have air-conditioning, Internet access, breakfast and dinner, a water heater, and other basic necessities.

Those travelling in big groups can opt for a 2-storey bungalow chalet—Mekar. Here, you can book an entire house that can accommodate around 2 guests per floor.

Natural hot springs and waterfall pool

Other than its close proximity to nature, this destination will also give you access to natural hot springs and a waterfall pool.

Spend your afternoons in the waterfall pool where you can hear the birds sing and the collective hum of bugs concealed in trees.

Meanwhile, their natural springs have a blissfully calm atmosphere. The water is as clear as your wish to take a break from the city.

Explore & hike in the breathtaking rainforest

Because of the breathtaking views, you might be tempted to stay cooped up inside the chalet—but you should go out and explore. The resort offers a variety of activities like waterfall abseiling, water rafting, and hiking.

Thrill-seekers can try water rafting to explore the stream and make one-of-a-kind memories along the ride.

Since the park is surrounded by the Gopeng Rainforest, you can spend the morning traversing through easy hiking trails with your bae.

From the top of the hill, you’ll find majestic mountains in faraway places and immerse yourself in the sound of the fauna.

ATV enthusiasts can follow the wind and explore the vast wilderness even further.

Visit soon if you’re a nature lover

Sementra Nature Resort is a 3-hour drive from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Address: Lot 15918, Kampung Ulu Geroh, 31600, Gopeng, Perak

Contact: +605 352 0363

Website: Sementra Nature Resort

The halting of new ticket sales for VTL flights and buses is undoubtedly disappointing.

But hopefully, the situation will stabilise ASAP so that we can plan for travels to nearby regions again.

