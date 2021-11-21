The Haven Ipoh Is A Perfect Escape From The City

Thanks to the upcoming Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Singaporeans can look forward to taking a break from city life.

To fill up your 2022 bucket list, we’ve found a haven that combines relaxation and nature.

Located a 3-hour ride from KLIA, The Haven Ipoh is a 5-star hotel with a beautiful infinity pool amid limestone cliffs.

If you’re planning to clear your annual leaves in the upcoming months, here’s a hotel that guarantees your long-awaited break will be worth the wait.

The Haven Ipoh has an infinity pool with limestone cliffs

The Haven, Ipoh is a luxury resort surrounded by pristine waters, virgin forests, and historic rock formations.

One of their main attractions is a 280-million-year-old Rockhaven—a 14-storey tall limestone outcrop. They say the natural wonder dates back to the Palaeozoic era, before the time of the dinosaurs.

Take a dip in the infinity pool while relishing the stunning forests that will take your breath away.

Their 60-metre seahorse-shaped swimming pool includes 5 distinct levels for visitors of all ages—an infant pool, children’s pool, lap pool, heated jacuzzi, and leisure pool.

Spacious suites with a gorgeous view

From S$183 per night (~RM564), you can book spacious air-conditioned suites with a flat-screen TV, sofa, and dining area.

For a breath of fresh air, head to the balcony, where you can gaze at their towering hills.

Restaurants serve a variety of cuisines

Foodies who prefer to relax in a hotel will be overwhelmed by their 2 onsite restaurants that serve Malaysian, Mediterranean, Asian, and Western Cuisines.

Room service is available from 10am-10pm. You can feast inside your suite or on a private balcony for a truly marvellous experience.

To lose all the pounds you’re likely to gain, jog with a friend at their 600-metre long track. Their fitness centre also has courts for badminton, basketball, squash, and tennis.

6-min drive from the Lost World of Tambun

A trip to Ipoh isn’t complete without visiting the charming destinations that the town has to offer.

The most notable landmark is the Lost World of Tambun, which is only a 6-minute drive away.

The ambitious water park has interactive play areas with water cannons, fountains, slides, and giant tubes for kids and thrill-seekers.

Be sure to watch your kids because they may get lost in the labyrinth of slides and rides.

Those who crave a relaxing vacation can take a dip across their 12 natural hot springs with varying temperatures. We bet you’ll feel like royalty while basking in the beauty of their lush green forests.

Bookmark The Haven Ipoh for future visits

After the VTL starts, you can book a trip from Singapore to KLIA. From there, take a 3-hour cab ride to reach The Haven All Suite Resort, Ipoh.

Address: Jalan Haven, 31150 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

Check-in Time: from 3pm

Check-out Time: until 12pm

Website: The Haven Ipoh website

In the past year, we’ve scoured local parks and nature trails to get a taste of what Mother Nature has to offer. Pretty soon, we can spoil ourselves in fancy hotels and mesmerising lush green forests in Malaysia.

There’s a lot to look forward to, so get ready to update your bucket list.

