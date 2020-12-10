Shanmugam Shows Dangers Of Cannabis Through Ex-Cannabis Abuser’s Journey

Recently, the United Nations reclassified cannabis as a less-dangerous drug.

Taking a stand, Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam has been outspoken about the issue, emphasising that cannabis is a harmful drug.

On Thursday (10 Dec), Mr Shanmugam shared a heartfelt email by an ex-cannabis abuser on Facebook, reiterating his thoughts that legalising cannabis will be harmful to the public.

Mr Shanmugam also added that drug companies are pushing for its legalisation for profit.

Ex-cannabis abuser shares thoughts with Shanmugam

With permission from the ex-cannabis user, Mr Shanmugam decided to share the “powerful” email with the public on Facebook.

The email, written by a man under the moniker “R”, details his experience with cannabis.

R reportedly reached out to the Minister after reading a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) article about his views on UN’s decision to reclassify cannibis.

In R’s experience, he and many others started trying marijuana due to the media’s portrayal of it being “harmless” and “cool”.

But this misinformation was a gateway to the world of drugs and other abusive substances for R. He believes that when people are uneducated and misinformed, they easily fall into the trappings of drugs.

While the global consensus about cannabis may be shifting towards viewing it as a harmless drug, R felt that people don’t understand how it affects one’s everyday life and decision making.

Environmental factors make quitting challenging

The ex-cannabis abuser is currently recovering in Singapore General Hospital and he gives an insight into how challenging it is to quit drugs, despite his change in mentality.

R shares that environmental factors like places of abuse or social connections with drug abusers often trigger past emotions and habits. This makes returning to drugs hard to resist.

However, with the support of loved ones, he has progressed significantly. He also thanked Mr Shanmugam for keeping Singapore safe from drugs.

R also emphasises the need to educate youths about drugs and eradicate the idea that it is “cool”.

No need for raw cannabis

In his email, R also brought up how ‘medical marijuana’ has caused confusion about cannabis. He attributes this to the lack of knowledge of the crucial difference between Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD).

Mr Shanmugam then added on to R’s comment that THC and CBD are “totally different things”.

THC reportedly has psychoactive effects and is known to be addictive and harmful. CBD, on the other hand, is non-psychoactive — this is apparently the component that has been found to have medical uses.

Elaborating on this, Mr Shanmugam says that CBD can be isolated and synthesised, hence there is no need for raw cannabis – which contains THC – to be legalised.

Drug companies are out for profit

In his Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam also addressed drug companies’ alleged push for legalising raw and recreational cannabis.

Mr Shanmugam says that the move is

cynical, knowing that the public will be harmed.

This push for legalisation, he added, is ultimately driven by profit.

Singapore maintains not to legalise drugs

The UN’s recent reclassification of cannabis has pushed the drug into the spotlight as a topic of contention.

In the face of changing global views, the Singapore government has always maintained that it is in the public’s interest not to legalise cannabis.

The war against drugs can never truly be won. But thanks to authorities who have always been on the top of their game, the drug situation in Singapore has continued to be kept under control.

