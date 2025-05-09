Shaw Theatres to open 8th outlet at JEM in space previously occupied by Cathay Cineplexes

Shaw Theatres’ 8th outlet to replace Cathay Cineplexes at JEM

Shaw Theatres will open its eighth outlet at JEM shopping centre in Jurong East, in the space formerly occupied by Cathay Cineplexes.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the official opening date has yet to be confirmed, but moviegoers in the West can look forward to catching flicks closer to home soon.

Speaking to ST, a spokesperson for Shaw Theatres said the company will be “working on a set of offerings” which it hopes patrons will find exciting.

“JEM is a fantastic mall,” they added. “We look forward to serving Jurong East and the surrounding districts once again.”

Cinema’s 8th outlet in Singapore

The opening of the JEM outlet marks Shaw Theatres’ eighth outlet in Singapore.

The outlets include:

Lido

Balestier

Jewel

Paya Lebar Quarters

Waterway Point

Nex

Lot One

In December 2024, the company closed its Seletar Mall outlet, following a decision by the mall’s management to repurpose the space it occupied.

Cathay Cineplexes closes multiple outlets in Singapore

Cathay Cineplexes exited JEM in March 2025. This marked its sixth outlet to shut down in under three years.

The closures were:

Orchard Cineleisure

Parkway Parade

The Cathay Building

Ang Mo Kio Hub

West Mall

In a statement, mm2 Asia cited ongoing challenges in the cinema industry since the onset of Covid-19 as the main reason for the JEM outlet’s closure.

“This is a result of ongoing negotiations with the landlord for more than a year,” they revealed.

