26 Sheng Siong Outlets Will Open For CNY Festive Shopping On 10 & 11 Feb

26 Sheng Siong Outlets To Remain Open For CNY On 10 & 11 Feb

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, families are preparing for reunion dinners and businesses are gearing up to close for the festive weekend.

Sheng Siong, however, has announced that 26 of its outlets will remain open on Day One and Two of CNY (10 and 11 Feb).

These include outlets at Sengkang, Toa Payoh, and Woodlands among others.

The stores will be open from 8am to 6pm on the aforementioned days.

All Sheng Siong outlets will operate until 4pm on CNY Eve

Yesterday (22 Jan), the supermarket chain announced its opening hours for the CNY weekend on Facebook.

The post stated that the supermarket will be open on Day One and Day Two of CNY for customers’ festive needs.

These days fall on 10 and 11 Feb this year. On these two days, the selected stores will operate from 8am to 6pm.

In addition, Sheng Siong also highlighted that all stores will operate till 4pm on CNY eve (9 Feb).

26 outlets will open on Day 1 & 2 of CNY

There are 26 outlets included in this list, such as Sengkang Block 455, Clementi Block 720 and Junction Nine.

Customers can refer to the image below for the full list of outlets.

All Sheng Siong outlets will resume operations as per normal on 12 Feb.

For the full list of each outlet’s operating hours, visit Sheng Siong’s official website here.

Apart from the opening hours on CNY weekend, Sheng Siong has also announced extended opening hours for some outlets till 8 Feb.

Select stores will operate for 24 hours, however, the start date of the extended opening hours vary from outlet to outlet.

Those who require more information can refer to the supermarket’s website here.

