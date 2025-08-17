8 shih tzus die in fire in Philippines, mother dog returned inside burning house for her puppies

8 shih tzus burn to death in house fire in Philippines, firefighters lament lack of help from neighbours

A mother’s love is selfless — even among other species. In Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines, a mother shih tzu died with her seven puppies in a house fire last Tuesday morning (14 Aug).

According to an ABS-CBN report, their owner, who was renting the house, had crawled inside the burning two-storey house to retrieve their eight dogs but was only able to bring the mother dog to safety.

However, the mother dog jumped out of its owner’s arms and ran back inside the burning house to get to her puppies, causing all of the family’s dogs to die.

Fire began from overheated electric fan

Local media reports stated that the tenant’s 29-year-old daughter first noticed a burning smell and then later saw a room on the ground floor on fire.

She tried to put out the fire, but was unable to, so she asked neighbours for help.

An investigation by the Bagabag Bureau of Fire Protection later revealed that the fire began after an electric fan, which was being used to cool the shih tzus, exploded due to suspected overheating.

The fire quickly spread as the fan had been attached to a wooden wall.

Firefighters lament lack of help from homeowner’s neighbours