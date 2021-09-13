Travel To Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve From $1 With RushOwl’s Shuttle Bus Service

While Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve may be interesting to explore, getting there might be a hassle, especially for those with no direct transport.

For those planning a trip there soon, you’d be pleased to know that there is now a shuttle bus service available.

RushOwl – the company behind the on-demand shuttle bus service to East Coast Park – has introduced another bus service.

The Sungei Kadut Eco Bus service – aka SK Eco Bus – allows passengers to access places within Kranji and areas in the Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate for as low as $1.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Source

The shuttle bus will pick their passengers from Kranji and Yew Tee MRT.

Shuttle bus service to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Last Saturday (11 Sep), local smart mobility firm RushOwl launched an on-demand shuttle bus service to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Sungei Kadut Industrial park.

The SK Eco Bus comes after the success of their East Coast Park on-demand shuttle service launched in August.

SK Eco Bus will provide convenience to passengers who want to visit attractions such as Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and the Kranji Marshes. It will bring visitors straight to the front gates for as low as $1.

Mud Krank at Gallop Kranji Farm

Image courtesy of RushOwl

Visitors will be able to book a shared bus ride through RushOwl’s mobile application, RushTrail. SK Eco Bus will then pick them up from Kranji and Yew Tee MRT stations, which will make it more accessible for passengers.

The places you can opt to be dropped off at include:

Jurong Frog Farm

Action for Singapore Dogs

Bollywood Veggies

Hay Dairies

Kranji Marshes & Gallop Kranji Farm Resort

Source

Apart from transporting people to attractions around the area, SK Eco Bus will also provide alternative transport for the working population of the Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate.

Source

Those who are interested in RushOwl’s new service can visit their website to find out more.

Shuttle bus promoting a greener transport solution

SK Eco Bus aims to live up to its name by promoting a greener transport solution. With the shuttle bus service, visitors can go car-lite to various attractions and even their workplaces around the estate in a single ride.

RushOwl CEO Shin Ng hopes that the environmentally friendly ride will encourage more users to take SK Eco Bus.

The President of Kranji Countryside Association also praised SK Eco Bus as the service is expected to bring in more visitors to experience the beautiful countryside.

Since it was previously inaccessible without a car or taxi, this natural destination that’s off the beaten track might be able to see more visitors with SK Eco Bus.

With SK Eco Bus, RushOwl hopes to improve the public’s accessibility and promote a car-lite Singapore. By doing so, it will help work towards achieving Singapore’s target of the Green Plan 2030.

Working towards a greener future for all

With more on-demand shuttle buses available, it will be more convenient for Singapore residents to visit places that were previously not as accessible.

People can also travel in peace knowing that they are leaving behind a light ecological footprint.

Here’s to getting to explore more of Singapore’s hidden gems while doing our part to becoming a greener country.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.