How My Siam Diu Experience Was Like In Phase 3

I am generally a law-abiding citizen, and I do my best to follow Covid-19 measures closely.

Before Covid-19 struck, the last time I went to a siam diu – AKA Thai disco – was back in 2019. Although I am a social butterfly and enjoy drinking, the price of catching the virus is not something I’m willing to pay.

So I did my best as a responsible citizen by staying home and avoiding crowded places since the pandemic started.

But once in a while, I’d still give in to temptations like any human. In May 2021, right before the first round of Phase 2 Heightened Alert, I was invited to celebrate my friend’s graduation at a siam diu.

Source

I imagined the experience of going to a siam diu would be rather different in the Covid-19 era. As it was Phase 3 then, I also thought it would be relatively safe for gatherings like this with safety measures in place. So, I agreed to meet my friends at the outlet in Clarke Quay.

But I was wrong.

Stepping into a siam diu during Phase 3 took me back to pre-Covid days

After over a year of walking around in public with a mask on and keeping a safe distance from strangers, I grew accustomed to seeing quieter streets and people’s half-concealed faces.

But once I stepped into the KTV that night, it was as if I had stepped into a time portal that transported me back to 2019.

Image courtesy of writer

Loud music was blasting through the speakers, and the dance floor was full of life.

I saw people barely keeping their masks on as they sat close to each other. Meanwhile, women who looked like hostesses sashayed back and forth between tables, fishing for tips.

I found the scene rather disconcerting. So, I asked one of the staff about law enforcement as I was not about to risk paying a hefty fine just by being there.

“Eh bro, no one come catch de meh?” The person laughed it off and said, “We recently got fined $10,000, and we had to close for 10 days. But don’t worry, we got radar one.”

I was shook upon hearing this as they seemed pretty nonchalant about the consequences of breaking the law. However, I was determined to have a good time, so I tried not to think too much about it.

Siam diu skilfully evaded law enforcement

As expected, my worries came true. A few drinks later, the music suddenly stopped. I saw many of the hostesses being escorted out the back door. Meanwhile, patrons were asked to sit in an orderly manner and keep a safe distance from each other.

This well-coordinated reaction proved to me that the operators had become adept at siam-ing detections.

My guess was that the bouncer or other KTV owners had tipped each other off before enforcement officers arrived, giving other outlets, like this siam diu I was at, ample time to comply with safe distancing rules.

The illusion seemed almost perfect. And who knew how many times they had done this before? I thought it was just a matter of time before a Covid-19 cluster involving KTVs would erupt.

KTV cluster announced on 12 Jul, but I was unsurprised

Sure enough, the scandalous KTV cluster emerged on 12 Jul, with the first case involving a Vietnamese woman who frequented KTV lounges and nightclubs.

Based on reports I’ve read, it was apparent that the affected KTV lounges and nightclubs had operated similarly to the siam diu I had visited—hostesses fluttering around tables like butterflies and people failing to observe safe distancing.

For the next 2 weeks, the cluster brought the nightlife industry to its knees as more news of underground KTV operations continued to surface.

Hostesses were being investigated and deported, pivoted KTVs were forced to close. And what’s worse, family KTVs that belong in the same industry had to shut too, as a safety precaution.

I wonder if the outlets running shady operations had ever spared a thought for their livelihoods and that of others.

I wonder if they fathomed the gravity of their actions and the risks of jeopardising our progress towards reaching a new normal.

I also feel sorry for the ‘clean’ family-style KTVs that sought to earn a living through honest means. Unfortunately, the saying “one rotten apple spoils the whole barrel” rings true in this case.

Seek & offer entertainment responsibly

Going to a siam diu during Phase 3 is probably not something I would encourage everyone to do. But as a person seeking entertainment responsibly, I believe the ill-famed KTV cluster could’ve been avoided if everyone did their part.

All of us can enjoy what the nightlife scene has to offer if we are all socially accountable for our actions.

Partygoers should understand the repercussions of breaking the law well and do their best to follow Covid-19 measures such as checking in using TraceTogether, keeping a safe distance from others, and drinking responsibly.

To KTV owners, I know people break the rules because they feel trapped and desperate sometimes, but please remember that when a cluster forms, authorities will uncover the inner workings of your operations and your businesses will be suspended.

Hostesses trying to make a living here for their families will face deportation. And finally, the situation would bring us back to square one of keeping the outbreak under control.

Enhanced enforcement is also key

Law enforcement must be stepped up too. One police operation a day – as announced by Law Minister K Shanmugam in Parliament 2 weeks ago – isn’t enough.

There should be at least 5 a day so that officers will return to check these premises regularly.

If official enforcement checks make the ‘catch’ look too obvious, perhaps authorities can consider undercover policing to stamp out underground operations run by dodgy outlets.

This would keep establishment owners on their toes and stop them from launching an emergency escape to siam the long arms of the law.

Everyone has a part to play in this battle

As someone who appreciates the nightlife industry, I understand there is a need for entertainment away from home during such turbulent times.

After all, KTVs were legal businesses that enlivened our local nightlife scene before Covid-19 struck. To adapt to new Covid-19 measures, they’ve all had to remodel their businesses as F&B outlets.

Some operators, unfortunately, made mistakes. More than anything, the KTV cluster serves as a reminder that everyone has a part to play in this battle against Covid-19.

Business owners have to be responsible for establishing boundaries. Customers have to comply with these rules, and the authorities have to do their level best to enforce them.

Other residents can contribute too, by reporting tip-offs regarding potentially shady KTV operations to the police.

As Singapore reopens in 2 days, we mustn’t forget what the KTV cluster and the doom of the nightlife industry had taught us. If everyone does exactly what’s expected of them, hopefully, we’ll be well on our way to seeing better days.

Please don’t spoil it for the rest of us.

Disclaimer: This article was written based on the writer’s experience during Phase 3. He requested to remain anonymous.

Please follow Covid-19 regulations strictly and keep safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.