Govt rolls out enhanced support measures amid cost-of-living concerns, S$500 CDC vouchers brought forward to June

Government brings forward support measures to tackle rising costs amid global tensions, including CDC vouchers

In response to escalating cost-of-living (COL) pressures, Singaporeans will receive earlier financial support this year, with new measures announced to help ease the burden of rising prices.

During a Ministerial Statement in Parliament on Tuesday (7 April), Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow outlined a series of enhanced support initiatives, following ongoing uncertainties in the Middle East that have already led to higher fuel prices.

CDC vouchers brought forward to June

Originally scheduled for Jan 2027, the S$500 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers will now be distributed in June this year.

Mr Siow explained that the Government is acting proactively in response to the unpredictable situation in the Middle East, which has triggered inflationary pressures.

These measures are designed to provide immediate relief to Singaporeans and businesses.

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong had previously announced a record-breaking Budget 2026, totalling S$155 billion, aimed at supporting the nation during these challenging times.

“We could not know about the conflict that would break out in Iran, but we could see many uncertainties ahead, and therefore the need to provide greater reassurance and support in this Budget,” said Mr Siow.

“Hence, PM Lawrence Wong announced substantial broad-based support measures, including a Corporate Income Tax rebate, CDC Vouchers, and the Cost-of-Living Special Payment.”

Cash payouts boosted, up to S$600 for eligible Singaporeans

In addition to the CDC vouchers, the Government will increase the Cost-of-Living (COL) Special Payment by S$200.

With the top-up, eligible Singaporeans will now receive between S$400 and S$600 in total.

This cash payout, which will benefit about 2.4 million Singaporeans, will be disbursed in September.

Lower and middle-income groups will receive higher payouts, with the increase designed to provide more support to those most affected by rising costs.

U-Save rebates to offset utility bills

Households will also receive additional relief for utility bills, with enhanced U-Save rebates being rolled out this year.

Eligible HDB households will receive up to S$570 in rebates — about 1.5 times the usual amount — to help offset electricity and water costs.

The rebates will be disbursed in two tranches.

The first will be released in April to help with current costs, while the second tranche, set for July, will help mitigate the expected sharp increase in utility bills due to rising oil prices.

The staggered approach is designed to provide continued support as cost pressures build over time.

Government says it is ready to do more if needed

In total, these new measures amount to close to S$1 billion in additional financial support, on top of what was already announced in Budget 2026.

Mr Siow acknowledged the unpredictability of the situation, particularly with the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

He reassured the public that the Government is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to take additional action if necessary.

“The Government is alive to the situation,” he said. “We have drawer plans, and as events develop, we can put them into action and do more if the situation calls for it.”

We will ensure that no Singaporean is left to bear their burden alone.

Also Read: ‘These are bracing times’: President Tharman approves Budget 2026, acknowledges ‘economic problems’

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Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube (left) and MS News.