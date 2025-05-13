Man allegedly hit parent with metal chair after S’pore Youth League football match, gets arrested

Man allegedly hits victim with chair after Singapore Youth League football match at Sengkang Secondary School

A man allegedly assaulted another parent with a foldable metal chair during an Under-14 Singapore Youth League (SYL) match on Sunday (11 May).

The violent outburst reportedly followed a confrontation between players of the two teams, escalating into a physical altercation outside Sengkang Secondary School.

The victim sustained injuries to his left eye and cheekbone. A police report was made and the suspect was arrested.

Parent allegedly insulted by players from opposing team

The incident unfolded after an SYL match between Geylang International and Albirex Singapore Football Academy.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the victim, Mr Daniel Tay, is the father of an Albirex player, and was allegedly attacked by a parent from the opposing team.

Before the assault, a parent of an Albirex player had approached the Geylang coach, claiming several Geylang players had hurled insults at her during the game.

Even though the coach apologised to the parent, she was allegedly taunted by a group of Geylang players’ parents.

Victim attempted to defuse situation before alleged assault

Witnessing the scene, the 55-year-old stepped in “to be a good citizen” and told the group to stop “harassing” the woman. Tension rose, and the group allegedly began shouting at him.

As Mr Tay walked out of the school with the match commissioner, he was hit by a foldable metal chair.

He sustained injuries to his left eye and cheekbone and was subsequently conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital. Mr Tay also lodged a police report right after the alleged assault.

Responding to MS News‘ queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at 10 Compassvale Lane at about 7.15pm.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old suspect for rash act causing hurt.

Mr Tay was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.

Victim does not want parents to be banned from Singapore Youth League matches despite assault

Speaking to ST, Mr Tay acknowledged that parents can be vocal during matches and some may even “cross the line”.

However, he does not wish to see any parents — whom he described as “the backbone of the SYL” — getting banned from games.

Having said that, Mr Tay added that this is not a “one-off” incident.

Albirex says club ‘strongly condemns any aggressive actions’ towards players

Albirex has since issued a statement addressing the incident, sharing that the club is in “close contact” with Mr Tay.

Even though Mr Tay suffered “bruising and lesions” near his left eye socket, Albirex said he was discharged on the same night and that his vision was improving.

“The club strongly condemns any aggressive actions against our players, coaches, parents and our supporters, and is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all,” the statement read.

The club added that it would refrain from further comment as the matter is under police investigation.

Geylang International ‘conducting thorough internal review’

Geylang International also addressed the incident in a Facebook post, stating that it was “conducting a thorough internal review.”

The club wrote that while it understands the heightened emotions and tensions during the match, it does not condone any form of violence or inappropriate behaviour, both on or off the field.

“We urge everyone to refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information online as investigations are ongoing,” the club stated.

