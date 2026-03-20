4 S’poreans arrested & handed to M’sian police over murder in JB, including couple nabbed in Teban Gardens

Singaporeans suspected of involvement in murder of man stabbed in JB

Four Singaporeans have been arrested by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) over their suspected involvement in a murder in Johor Bahru (JB).

The quartet, which included a couple nabbed in Teban Gardens, have been handed over to the Malaysian police.

Man dies after stabbing in JB, case classified as murder

The murder took place at about 5am in the Southkey area of JB last Saturday (14 March), said the Johor Police in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday (20 March).

A 32-year-old foreign man was attacked with a sharp weapon by several suspects, according to Johor Police Chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.

He died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in JB from a stab wound to his neck, with the case classified as murder.

1 suspect arrested while trying to enter S’pore

Following the incident, several suspects were known to have fled the country, including to Singapore, said Datuk Ab Rahaman.

One of them, a foreigner, was arrested at 12.15am on Wednesday (18 March) while attempting to pass through immigration on the way to Singapore.

He has been remanded for seven days starting from Wednesday.

SPF receives request for assistance from M’sian police

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it received a request for assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP).

This was after Warrants of Arrest had been issued by a Malaysian Court for suspects believed to be involved in the murder.

SPF subsequently conducted simultaneous operations across Singapore on Thursday (19 March).

One of them was at a residential unit along Teban Gardens Road.

Couple reportedly locked themselves in Teban Gardens flat in police standoff

This operation took place at 5am in Block 40 Teban Gardens Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reader had alerted the Chinese daily to a standoff with the police that led to a couple locking themselves in a flat on the 13th floor.

Footage posted on Instagram showed several police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel at the scene.

SCDF also appeared to have deployed a safety life air pack at the foot of the block, in case of a fall from height.

Couple eventually surrender themselves, get arrested

60-year-old retiree Madam Liu (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives above the unit, told Shin Min that more than 10 police officers entered her home at about 8am.

Five or six officers, who were carrying “large scissors”, lowered themselves from the windows of her flat using ropes.

The couple inside the flat eventually opened the door at about 10am, according to Shin Min.

The man and woman were taken away by the police in handcuffs at about 11am.

Madam Liu said the couple are tenants there, as the previous residents were Filipinos.

4 Singaporeans handed over to M’sia for JB murder probe

SPF told MS News that three men aged between 23 and 29 and one 27-year-old woman, all Singaporeans, were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during its operations on Thursday.

They are believed to be involved in the JB murder case.

All four were handed over to the RMP on the same day to assist with their investigations, SPF said, adding:

The SPF has always worked closely with the RMP in cases involving cross-border fugitives. The arrest of the persons involved in this case reflects the strong and longstanding relationship between the SPF and the RMP.

Suspects face the death penalty if convicted

The Johor Police said they received and arrested the four Singaporeans at 6pm on Thursday, with SPF’s assistance.

They have been remanded for seven days from Friday.

Urine tests on all suspects in custody were negative for drugs. None of them had past criminal records.

If convicted of murder, they could face the death penalty or a prison term of between 30 and 40 years, as well as caning.

Also read: 26-Year-Old S’porean Charged With Murder In JB Nightclub Stabbing Incident, May Face Death Penalty

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Featured image adapted @sgustwatchlah on Instagram.