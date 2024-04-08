Customer claims Skechers VivoCity charged S$0.50 for carrier without informing her

Customer upset about S$0.50 carrier charge at Skechers VivoCity

Recently, news of local establishments such as BreadTalk charging customers for plastic carriers has made rounds online, much to the frustration of many.

The latest to come to the fore for similar reasons is footwear company Skechers.

A customer who patronised the VivoCity outlet claimed that she was charged S$0.50 for a carrier bag without being informed beforehand.

Only realised carrier charge after returning home

Yesterday (7 April), a Facebook user took to the Complaint Singapore group to share her experience with a carrier charge at the Skechers outlet at VivoCity.

In the post, she said that she had purchased two pairs of shoes at the outlet.

When she checked the receipt upon returning home, the customer realised that she had been charged S$0.50 for the fabric bag used to carry the shoeboxes.

Alleging that the staff didn’t inform her of the charge beforehand, the customer dubbed the incident a “[daylight] robbery”.

“Has the paying-for-bags exercise gone too far?” she lamented.

She also wrote that had she known about the charge earlier, she could have decided whether or not to get the bag or make the purchase at all.

Retailers must be upfront about extra charges

In response to the post, one Facebook user agreed that the outlet should have informed customers of the charge, such as through a notice.

Additionally, he urged buyers to do their due diligence by checking their bills before paying.

Meanwhile, some others pointed out that the outlet should not have charged for the carrier as it was not made of plastic.

In particular, one commenter said that retailers shouldn’t impose charges for carriers that bear store logos.

She also called for the authorities to enforce regulations for retailers using eco-friendly carriers. According to her, only supermarkets with a determined turnover rate should be allowed to impose the additional bag fee.

In July last year, all large local supermarket operators began charging a minimum of S$0.05 per plastic bag.

However, there is no such rule for retailers.

MS News has reached out to Skechers for comments.

