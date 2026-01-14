‘Regressing as a nation’: S’pore influencer questions sale of ‘Skibidi planner’ at Popular

‘Skibidi planner’ from Popular also has other slang words on its cover

Every so often, new slang terms emerge that older generations may not fully comprehend. For Singaporean influencer Nicole Liel, one of these terms is “Skibidi”.

In a TikTok video last week, she shared her confusion at finding something called a “Skibidi planner” at an undisclosed outlet of Popular bookshop.

Woman dismayed by ‘Skibidi planner’

Holding up the offending item, Ms Liel revealed that the slang terms “bruh”, “unc”, and “sigma” were also on the cover.

According to its price tag, the planner cost S$9.90, or S$18 for two.

“I don’t know what is worse, the food they’re selling at Hwa Chong or this?” she asked. “What do you mean Skibidi planner?”

When she turned over the item and read the slogan on the back cover, she was more perplexed, asking, “What is this? Keep the World Skibidi?”

She then picked up another planner which had the terms “jomo”, “sigma”, “drip”, “bruh”, and again, “skibidi” on its cover.

In disbelief, Ms Liel asked how we were “regressing as a nation”.

“Imagine pulling up to your school and then eating your school’s canteen food and then writing your important dates on a Skibidi planner,” she said, adding that she was having a “mental breakdown”.

‘Skibidi’ is a nonsense term with different meanings

A slang popularised by Gen Alpha (2010-2025), the Cambridge Dictionary defines “skibidi” as having different meanings, including “cool” or “bad”.

It can also be used as a joke with no real meaning.

The nonsense term gained popularity in 2023 and 2024 from an animated series named “Skibidi Toilet” on the YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom!, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

‘Skibidi planner’ draws mixed reactions

The “Skibidi planner” received mixed reactions from netizens who commented on Ms Liel’s video.

Some said they found such “brainrot” content repulsive and felt that it showed the future generation is “screwed”.

A few users even believed that the Government should ban such items.

Meanwhile, some believed the planner posed no harm to children and should be allowed if it inspires the younger generation to make plans.

Others even said that they would personally use the planner as it “goes tuff”, or looks cool.

MS News has reached out to Popular for more information.

Also read: JJ Lin & Jackie Chan drop new single ‘Skibidi’, netizens say they’re ‘aura farming’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @lielnicole on TikTok.