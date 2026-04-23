S’porean calls out SkillsFuture listings as ‘misleading’, says short courses may require full diplomas

Singaporean claims SkillsFuture course directory is ‘falsely advertising’ courses offered

A Singaporean has raised concerns over potentially confusing listings on the SkillsFuture Singapore course directory, claiming that some programmes advertised as short courses may not be standalone but part of longer diploma courses.

The issue came to light after an MS News reader, Delima Leslie, 37, was exploring counselling courses to upgrade their skills, but encountered discrepancies during the sign-up process.

Courses appear shorter than they actually are

According to Ms Leslie, several counselling courses listed on the platform appeared to be short programmes lasting about a month.

However, after making further enquiries, she was allegedly told that the course she was interested in could not be taken on its own, as it was part of a larger diploma programme.

“This is false advertising by SkillsFuture where the course advertised is in fact fictitious,” Ms Leslie claimed.

She cited the Post Diploma Certificate in Counselling and Coaching offered by Republic Polytechnic as an example.

Although the course appeared as a shorter programme on the SkillsFuture directory, she said she was later informed that she would need to enrol in a full diploma programme, which would take significantly longer and cost more.

Concerns over impact on working adults

Ms Leslie said such listings could be misleading, especially for working professionals seeking short, flexible courses.

She noted that many individuals may not have the time or financial capacity to commit to full diploma programmes, despite wanting to upskill.

Ms Leslie also questioned whether SkillsFuture course listings accurately reflect whether a course can be taken on its own, or if it is only available as part of a larger qualification.

The ambiguity, she added, could also affect how people perceive SkillsFuture credits, as some may expect to use their credits for shorter courses.

SkillsFuture responds, but concerns remain

When asked if SkillsFuture later clarified her inquiry, Ms Leslie said: “Yes, they reached out a while later and said that the course could be completed in a batch.”

However, she remained dissatisfied with the process, describing it as “very poor”.

“The information on what websites is not accurate, and in most cases, the schools don’t call back,” she said.

She added that upon follow-up, she found that the schools didn’t have “the right information”.

As a result, she said she currently has no plans to apply for any courses due to the “many caveats” involved.

In response to MS News queries, SkillsFuture encouraged users to reach out directly with specific course details so that issues can be reviewed and addressed.

It added that enquiries and feedback can be submitted via the Service Portal.

Netizens warn against roadshow courses

Separately, online discussions have also raised concerns about SkillsFuture courses sold through roadshows.

One netizen advised using SkillsFuture credits directly with established institutions instead of third-party vendors.

They claimed that certain roadshow courses — particularly in areas like AI, social media, and digital marketing — may not offer as much value as programmes run by recognised education providers.

They also warned that sales-driven approaches could influence sign-ups, urging people, especially seniors, to assess course relevance carefully.

In the comments, the public sentiment is divided, with some Singaporeans questioning the overall value and oversight of SkillsFuture courses.

One commenter said many SkillsFuture courses lack depth, covering material that can be easily learned online for free and may not contribute meaningfully to upskilling.

Another questioned whether stronger enforcement is needed, suggesting that a lack of regulation could allow questionable providers to continue operating.

However, others shared positive experiences, highlighting courses that were both enjoyable and practical, such as hands-on cooking classes that offer tangible takeaways.

MS News has contacted SkillsFuture and Republic Polytechnic for more information.

Also Read: SkillsFuture to ban third-party advertising for training providers following feedback on ‘undesirable marketing practices’

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Featured image adapted from sommart sopon on Canva and Google Maps.