SIA named 2nd best airline in the world behind Qatar Airways, wins Best Cabin Crew in World Airline Awards 2025

SIA ranked No. 2 airline in the world for 2nd year straight by Skytrax, awarded Best First Class

Airline consultancy Skytrax unveiled their World Airline Awards for 2025, ranking Singapore Airlines (SIA) as the second best in the world.

The United Kingdom (UK)-based company states that the rankings are based on passenger votes.

This year, they gave the World’s Best Airline to Qatar Airways, a now nine-time winner of the award.

2024 also saw Qatar Airways take the top spot over Singapore Airlines, which has won five times, most recently in 2023.

The last time neither company took the World’s Best Airline was nine years ago in 2016, when Emirates won.

SIA wins multiple awards including Best Cabin Crew

Here are the top 10 airlines in 2025, out of over 325 total:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Cathay Pacific Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Turkish Airlines Korean Air Air France Japan Airlines Hainan Airlines

Asia-based commercial airlines dominated the top rankings, taking six spots total.

Singapore Airlines scooped up the Best Airline in Asia award, which Skytrax deemed “one of the most competitive global regions for airline service standards”.

Additionally, SIA won both World’s Best Cabin Crew and World’s Best First Class.

Notably, every airline in the Top 10 Best Cabin Crew list is an Asian airline.

Skytrax also awarded SIA with the World’s Best First Class Seat and Best First Class Onboard Catering. By default, it won all the Asia-region awards for the aforementioned categories.

Lastly, SIA took home several more regional awards:

Best Business Class in Asia

Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in Asia

Most Family Friendly Airline in Asia

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, was also ranked as the World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline.

MS News has reached out to SIA for a statement on the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025.

Skytrax also previously released their World Airport Awards 2025 ranking, with Changi Airport winning first place.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook.