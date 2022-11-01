Man Slashes Sister’s Ex-Husband Thinking Latter Took Fruit From His Plant, Jailed 11 Weeks

Man Slashes Sister’s Ex-Husband After Assuming Latter Took Fruit From His Plant

While some of us may not get along well with our relatives, disagreements rarely escalate beyond verbal arguments.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for a Singaporean man who resorted to violence, slashing his sister’s ex-husband with a cleaver after assuming that the latter had taken a fruit from his plant.

Pong Yoke Long, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt and was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail.

Man stayed with sister & her ex-husband even after divorce

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Pong’s sister was married to the 49-year-old victim but they divorced two years before the slashing incident.

However, Pong and his sister continued staying with the victim in Pong’s flat in Bedok.

Following the divorce, the relationship between him and the victim worsened.

In the common corridor in front of the flat, both men would set up plants and flower pots. However, they reportedly got into frequent arguments over the placements of their respective plants.

Slashes sister’s ex-husband after assuming he took fruit from his plant

On the morning of 10 May this year, Pong noticed that one fruit on one of his plants was missing. Assuming that the victim had removed the fruit on purpose, he became upset.

That evening, he went to a nearby coffee shop and drank alcohol before returning home, reported TODAY.

When he entered the flat, he saw the victim sitting on the sofa and felt angry about his missing fruit.

Pong then allegedly grabbed a cleaver with a 16cm-long blade from the kitchen and started slashing the victim.

The commotion caught his sister’s attention. She apparently heard Pong yelling at her ex-husband in Hokkien, saying that he had been tolerating the latter for a long time.

After her intervention, the victim called the police for help, saying that he had been cut and was hiding in his room.

Subsequently, he was conveyed to the hospital with cuts on his arm and thigh and was discharged with nine days’ medical leave.

Pleaded for leniency during sentencing

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dhiraj G Chainani asked for 12 weeks’ jail, as the attack was serious and involved a dangerous weapon but noted that the injuries were minor.

In mitigation, Pong pleaded for leniency, saying he was the sole caregiver for his mother who had been in and out of the hospital.

There was no mention of what happened to the fruit in court documents.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Pong could face up to three years’ jail, a S$5,000 fine, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @priscilladupreez on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.