‘A spectacular night’: Lee Hsien Loong commends organisers for pulling off successful F1 S’pore Grand Prix

SM Lee lauds Singapore’s hosting capabilities after strong turnout at F1

Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong commended Singapore’s strong showing in hosting this year’s Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Grand Prix, which drew more than 300,000 spectators — the second-highest turnout in the event’s history.

In a Facebook post on Monday (6 Oct), SM Lee described it as a “spectacular night” and noted that the race, now in its 16th edition, once again showcased the nation’s ability to host major international events that attract fans and visitors from around the world.

He said the success of such a large-scale event reflected the dedication and teamwork of many parties, thanking the teams at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Singapore Tourism Board, and other agencies for their hard work.

SM Lee also expressed appreciation for the police, security officers, and crowd control personnel who helped ensure the safety of all attendees.

Of course, he did not forget to congratulate George Russell and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team on their victory — Russell’s first at the Singapore Grand Prix and his second of the season.

Crowd management concerns amid record turnout

SM Lee’s remarks came after some F1 spectators reported difficulties leaving the venue past midnight, with many struggling to catch the last MRT train amid heavy congestion.

Frustrated fans took to social media to complain about what they described as poor organisation and crowd control.

Some shared that they eventually gave up on taking public transport altogether and opted for ride-hailing services instead.

This year’s Singapore Grand Prix drew a massive crowd of 300,641 spectators over three days — the second-highest attendance in the event’s history and an 11.7% increase from last year.

Also read: F1 fans in S’pore stuck in crowded ‘standstill’ at midnight while rushing for last MRT train

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Grand Prix on Facebook.