SFA Recalls Crayfish & Scallop Imported By Song Fish After Detecting High Cadmium Levels

SFA Recall Crayfish & Half Shell Scallop Imported By Song Fish Dealer Pte Ltd

Singaporean foodies love to indulge in crayfish or scallops whenever the craving for seafood hits but take note of an ongoing recall by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

On Thursday (30 Jun), SFA issued a recall for crayfish and half shell scallop imported by Song Fish Dealer Pte Ltd. The agency detected the presence of cadmium, which exceeded the maximum limit imposed by Singapore Food Regulations.

While once-off consumption does not pose an immediate risk, prolonged exposure may lead to a variety of health-related issues.

SFA recalls crayfish & half shell scallop due to high cadmium levels

In a Facebook post today (30 Jun), SFA announced their recall of crayfish and half shell scallop imported by Song Fish Dealer Pte Ltd, for exceeding the maximum limit for cadmium.

Here are the details of the implicated products:

According to SFA, crayfish and scallops thrive on the ocean floor where they may naturally accumulate heavy metals like cadmium.

One-off consumption of the implicated food products is unlikely to lead to adverse effects. However, SFA will be recalling them as a precautionary measure.

They are currently working with Song Fish Dealer Pte Ltd to recall the products.

Song Fish Dealer confirmed the recall in a Facebook post later the same day.

No health consequences for most consumers

If you’ve recently eaten crayfish and scallops, it’s unlikely that you’ll experience any side effects. Still, SFA warned that long-term intake of food with high levels of cadmium won’t be good for our health.

They may lead to the following health issues:

Bone demineralisation Renal dysfunction Breast cancer Lung cancer Bladder cancer Endometrial cancer



Concerned customers can seek medical advice from a health professional if they’ve eaten it at home. You can also get in touch with the outlet where you bought the seafood products for enquiries.

Immediate recall a good precautionary measure

Given that many Singaporeans consume crayfish and scallops, it’s a good thing that SFA has issued an immediate recall.

Here’s hoping no consumer experiences adverse reactions from these products.

