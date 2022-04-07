Dog With Skin Issues Seeks Responsible Adopters, He’s A Gentle & Friendly Furkid

When people adopt a furkid, most are in it for the long haul, in sickness and in health. But for older dogs, a happy ending sadly isn’t always the case.

On Thursday (7 Apr), SOSD Singapore shared about the plight of a dog named Kaiser.

Kaiser was adopted as a puppy nine years ago. Unfortunately, he developed skin issues, and his adopters decided that they could not take care of him any longer.

Source

Kaiser is described as a gentle dog who gets along well with others. However, interested adopters should also consider his medical needs.

9-year-old dog has skin issues

According to SOSD Singapore’s Facebook post, Kaiser was adopted in 2013. Back then, he was only a four-month-old puppy.

Source

SOSD volunteers were able to rescue him from a farm before authorities came to cull him.

Sadly, his health began to deteriorate when he was diagnosed with skin issues five years ago.

Source

His skin illness comes and goes, leading to pink open wounds across his body.

Source

There are also large visible patches on his fur.

Source

When volunteers brought him to the vet, blood tests revealed that Kaiser has an ongoing infection and low thyroid levels.

Source

Unable to tend to his needs, his adopters returned him to SOSD.

Dog seeks loving home

Despite Kaiser’s ongoing health issues, he can be discharged from the vet anytime. He now needs a responsible adopter who can manage his treatment at home.

If SOSD volunteers can’t find a willing adopter by Saturday (9 Apr), they will have to return him to the shelter.

Kaiser is calm, gentle, and friendly. He gets along easily with other dogs and his skin condition is not contagious.

However, interested adopters should take note of his following needs:

Twice daily cleaning

Showers twice a week

Oral meds twice a day

As Kaiser turns nine this year, SOSD volunteers hope he can spend the rest of his days in a loving home. Like all furkids, he deserves to be happy and comfortable.

Interested adopters can get in touch with SOSD volunteers.

Hope Kaiser can find a loving new home

Kaiser is a gentle dog who deserves a lot of love and attention.

That said, interested adopters should consider whether they can fulfil his needs. If you believe you’re qualified, do get in touch with SOSD.

Hopefully, Kaiser will get to spend the rest of his days in a happy home.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SOSD Singapore on Facebook.