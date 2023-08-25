Soup Spoon Take-Home Pack Allegedly Inflates Resulting In Leakage, Eatery Apologises For Incident

Soup Spoon Take-Home Pack Inflates & Leaks In Woman’s Fridge

Ready-to-eat packages are often convenient for those looking for a quick meal. However, accidents may sometimes occur when we store them in our homes.

A woman in Singapore was placed in an inconvenient situation when her Soup Spoon Take-Home Pack “exploded” in her refrigerator.

She noted that the pre-packaged item had inflated after one week, leading to the said incident.

In response, Soup Spoon has apologised to the customer and clarified that such incidents are rare.

Soup Spoon pack inflates and causes leakage

Taking to lemon8, the OP stated that she recently bought a Take-Home Pack of SG Chicken and Mushroom Ragout from Soup Spoon.

As it could last one and a half months from the date of purchase, she stored the pack in her refrigerator 15 minutes after buying it.

The OP also pointed out that she followed the storage instructions on the packaging of the item.

However, the pack began inflating after a week, resulting in “minor gaps” that caused the contents to leak.

She then described the leakage as a “mini explosion [in] all directions” which in turn, caused her fridge to smell like vomit.

“I don’t think I can ever drink Soup Spoon ever again,” the OP lamented. “The odour was so strong I really had to will myself to deal with it.”

Bloated packs reportedly a sign of temperature abuse

The OP has since reached out to Soup Spoon to inform them of the situation.

Soup Spoon then clarified that such incidents could be due to temperature abuse, which often compromises the quality of these packaged items.

The eatery also apologised for the incident and asked where she had purchased the product from, to which she said it was at Holland Village’s Fairprice Finest outlet.

Soup Spoon then shared that products on shelf display are susceptible to “involuntary temperature abuse”.

As she had placed the order through an authorised local retailer, they recommended that she pursue a replacement for the pack at Fairprice Finest instead.

Shares advice on getting rid of odour

The OP said that ultimately, she had to research for tips on getting rid of the odour from her refrigerator.

She made some progress after two weeks, although part of the stench still remained.

Her advice for those in a similar situation was to start by emptying out their fridge before giving it a thorough clean with a mix of baking soda and water or vinegar and water.

She said she had to repeat this process twice.

The OP then suggested following it up by placing a bowl of citrus peels or slices inside the refrigerator, which adds a pleasant scent and neutralises stubborn smells.

Her third piece of advice was to keep a bowl of activated charcoal in the fridge.

Soup Spoon clarifies that such incidents are rare

Soup Spoon clarified with MS News that they made their soups fresh without any preservatives.

In addition, their Take-Home Soup Packs underwent a proprietary High-Pressure Processing (HPP) preservation technique.

This guarantees food safety and allows the item to have an extended shelf life while maintaining the organoleptic and nutritional attributes of fresh products.

Soup Spoon then stated that there could be a possibility of an undetected defect in the pack’s external packaging or a case of involuntary temperature abuse.

Such factors could compromise the product’s freshness.

“These are very rare occurrences and may be compounded by the channel which the Take-Home Soup Pack in question has been procured,” Soup Spoon said.

Reaffirming their commitment to quality control, Soup Spoon stated that they were investigating the matter and would offer a possible recourse to the customer if they were successful in reaching out to them.

“We stay committed to uphold the food and service standards we are known for at The Soup Spoon,” Soup Spoon said.

Also read: Cockroach Found In Pepper Lunch Meal From Sengkang Mall, Restaurant Refunds Customer

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from lemon8.