TSL Media Group partners with SPH Media to offer influencer marketing services

SPH Media expands services with the help of TSL Media Group

Further expanding its marketing services for clients and agencies, SPH Media has entered a strategic partnership with TSL Media Group’s influencer marketing leg, X10 Media.

Brands now have a new way to connect with consumers that leverages SPH Media’s wide reach and X10 Media’s deep expertise in creating successful campaigns.

1 in 2 Singaporeans influenced by social media creators

With more than 1 in 2 Singaporeans’ purchasing decisions being influenced by social media creators, it has become imperative for brands to jump into influencer marketing.

SPH Media Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mr Kuek Yu Chuang said the media powerhouse is excited to offer brands an impactful way to engage with consumers through this collaboration.

“This partnership strengthens SPH Media’s commitment to helping brands tell compelling stories, deepen audience trust, and drive real business outcomes,” he said in a press release.

Meanwhile, TSL Media Group Chief Executive Officer Bryan Choo said, “We’re proud to be working with SPH Media on this strategic partnership”.

“By combining our strengths, we’re giving partners a full-funnel solution to engage consumers and drive guaranteed outcomes,” he added.

Tapping into a creator community in a variety of niches

With this partnership, brands can access a robust creator community in a wide variety of niches, including lifestyle, family, fitness, beauty, fashion, travel, and more.

Using AI-powered audience insights, brands are matched with the right creators based on brand fit, audience alignment, and campaign goals.

With tried and tested performance-led planning and social-first creative strategy, they can look forward to high-performance campaigns across platforms and achieving their goals, whether it be awareness, engagement, or conversion.

For more information, brands can now tap into this new offering through SPH Media at mkgsales@sph.com.sg.

Also read: TSL Media Group secures 4 wins at Marketing Excellence Awards 2024

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Disclosure: MS News and X10 Media are companies under TSL Media Group.

Featured image courtesy of SPH Media and TSL Media Group.