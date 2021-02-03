Spiky Mushroom On Bukit Timah Hill Looks Like Coronavirus

Over the past year, more Singaporeans have been exploring our island nation with a pair of hiking boots. Coming up close and personal with nature allows one to see various peculiar specimens of flora and fauna as well.

One hiker came across a spiky fungus that looks like a dried up, oversized coronavirus on Bukit Timah Hill.

Apparently, it is a mushroom known as amanita sculpta, which can also be found in Malaysia, China and Japan.

Spiky mushroom looks like oversized coronavirus

On 1 Feb, a netizen posted pictures of an odd-looking mushroom on Facebook group Singapore Hikers.

When he came across it, the hiker initially mistook the mushroom for a plant of sorts.

Some netizens joked that it looked like a dried up version of Covid-19.

With its spikes, we can see where they got the idea.

Mushroom species found around Asia

Another Facebook user suggested that the name of this mushroom species is amanita sculpta.

According to botanical website Amanitaceae, while the fungus was first found in Singapore in 1962, it has also been reported in Malaysia, Southern China, and Japan.

The netizen speculated that the mushroom spores may have landed in Singapore after being blown from faraway countries.

Well, looks like mushroom spores know no borders, just like Covid-19.

Exploring Singapore’s plant & animal life

Taking a hike around one of Singapore’s nature parks is sure to expose you to interesting species of plants and animals.

Be it your friendly neighbourhood otters or a coronavirus-shaped mushroom, there’s plenty to see if you choose to step into the great outdoors.

Have you seen any interesting mushrooms before? Share them with us in the comments below.

