Man in M’sia drives sports car to fetch brother from school, vehicle impounded over expired road tax

Driver in Malaysia gets sports car impounded while picking up brother from school

A 25-year-old man in Malaysia recently took his father’s sports car out to pick up his younger brother from school.

However, the drive was cut short when authorities impounded the vehicle after discovering multiple offences, including an expired road tax.

The incident took place on 19 Jan in Jitra, Kedah, according to the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Sports car found with road tax expired for 5 years

At about 6.49pm, JPJ officers stopped a Nissan Skyline ER34 during a road inspection along Jalan Darul Aman.

JPJ later confirmed that the vehicle’s Motor Vehicle License, or road tax, had been expired for five years.

Checks also revealed that the car did not have valid insurance coverage and was using a number plate that did not meet official specifications.

Driver said car was taken out to ‘warm up’

According to China Press, the driver was the son of the car’s owner.

The owner reportedly told authorities that he faced financial difficulties, which led to the road tax not being renewed for several years, adding that the car was rarely used.

In Malaysia, road tax amounts vary depending on the type of vehicle and its engine capacity (CC).

As the road tax had lapsed for more than three years, the vehicle would have needed to undergo inspection at a computerised vehicle inspection centre before renewal.

The owner also claimed that his son had taken the car out merely to “warm up” the engine and to fetch his younger brother from school.

Photographs shared by JPJ showed a boy seated in the back of the car, though it is unclear if he was the brother mentioned.

Despite the explanation, JPJ impounded the vehicle and issued a seizure notice under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987, along with a JPJ (P) 22 notice against the driver.

JPJ stressed that it would not compromise or grant special treatment, even for high-performance or luxury vehicles, and that enforcement efforts would continue in the interest of road safety.

Authorities previously seized 915 luxury cars each worth over S$90,000

Malaysia is no stranger to luxury car owners failing to renew their road tax.

On 28 Dec 2025, The New Straits Times reported that JPJ had seized 915 high-value vehicles for expired road tax since 1 July 2025.

The vehicles, including Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce, were each valued at over RM300,000 (about S$95,000).

Similar to the Nissan Skyline case, owners frequently cited financial difficulties and forgetfulness as reasons for failing to renew their road tax.

Featured image adapted from JPJ Negeri KEDAH on Facebook.