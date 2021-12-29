Starbucks Taiwan Has Festive Animal Mugs For The Holiday Season

Starbucks Singapore recently launched their Polar Bear-themed merchandise. And if you’re an avid fan of wildlife merch, we’ve also found their diverse collection of animal-themed mugs.

Starbucks Taiwan has released limited-edition mugs featuring an adorable hippo, lion, and platypus for the holiday season.

Source

Finally, you can stare at smol animals while sipping your iced tea or coffee.

Let’s take a peek at their collection.

Elegant hippo mugs for posh friends

One of the main highlights of their collection is the Hippo Actress Mug. True to its name, this diva is designed with a pearl necklace and an elegant dress—a perfect gift for our very posh friends.

Hippo Actress Mug (left) and Actress Surprise Mug (right)

Source

An alternative is the Actress Surprise Mug, which has a hippo figurine hugging the side of the mug. Perhaps you can pet its smol head while waiting for the fresh brew from your coffeemaker.

Lion mug with charming smile

Wildlife enthusiasts will want to collect this Lion Gentleman Mug featuring the king of the animal kingdom.

Source

Unlike the intimidating real-life version, this one will charm you with its warm smile, formal attire, and mane that extends outwards.

Platypus mug in red shorts

The Platypus Mugs feature animals with a yellow bill and red shorts, which will likely capture guests’ attention.

Source

If you want to wear red outfits for upcoming reunion dinners, at least you’ll match with this adorable platypus.

Crocodile mug with dapper reptile

True to its name, the Earl Crocodile Mug has a dapper reptile with formal clothes and glasses in hand. Much like a real-life party host, it seems he’s paying close attention to all of his guests.

Earl Crocodile Mug (right) and Master Crocodile Mug (centre)

Source

Their Master Crocodile Mug follows a similar theme thanks to the striped suit and British tie.

Christmas commemorative mugs from Starbucks Taiwan

Starbucks’ Taiwan also has Christmas Commemorative Mugs featuring a group of their animals. The first is a mug adorned with a dancing hippo in a ballerina’s outfit.

Source

In green, the mug has a crocodile watching guests from afar, a platypus taking selfies, and a hippo receiving gifts.

Source

Those who prefer to chill during holiday nights may relate to the lion indulging in a cup of kopi in the red mug. Regardless of how you want to spend your holiday, there’s a mug to match your mood.

Animal mugs from Starbucks Taiwan

All the animal-themed mugs are available on the Starbucks Taiwan website. The mugs are priced from S$18.38 (NT$380).

Here’s to hoping these animal mugs will make it to our local stores soon.

We bet coffee aficionados will want to drink kopi with a lovable hippo, lion, or platypus by their side.

Featured image adapted from icook.tw.