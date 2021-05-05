Singapore Resident Hangs Sign Threatening Plant Thief

Theft is no laughing matter. Be it a bicycle, clothes, or in this case, plants. In Singapore, it’s an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to three years or with a fine or both.

However, what this owner is wishing upon the culprit of his stolen plants is arguably far worse.

Source

On Tuesday (4 May), a Redditor by the handle /u/Beetaibak posted a picture of a sign above an empty flower pot.

While the location is unknown, the sign says enough to show that it can only come from Singapore.

The sign is a note to the plant thief and it wishes for them to have “worms grow out of their backsides” and “lice to grow in your hair”.

Sign serves as a warning and threat

Posted on the Singapore subreddit, Reddit user Beetaibak shared an interesting sign they came across.

The sign, laminated for longevity, was plastered above a paltry flower pot that looked like it was recently ravaged.

Upon closer inspection, the sign was directed to “the person who kept stealing my potted plants”.

Unconventionally, the author went straight for the jugular and wished that the thief’s “backside will grow worms” and that their “hair will grow lice”.

The enraged plant owner then went on to claim that he/she has CCTV footage of the offender but wouldn’t want to involve the police in such “petty” crimes.

Stating their desire, the person directs them to return the plants and cease their stealing at once.

And if that’s not enough of a threat, they threaten to “Stomp (the perpetrator) on YouTube and Facebook”.

Redditors enjoyed the sign a lot

The comment sections of posts are unquestionably the best part of Reddit. This one is no different.

In classic internet fashion, someone rehashed a copypasta with a touch of Singlish. The result? A perfect translation.

Source

Others were more intrigued with the sign’s lamination.

Source

And the award for ‘General Consensus Comment’ goes to this guy.

Source

A uniquely Singaporean sight

If we dissect the sign and pinpoint the essence of it, we can truly find something uniquely Singaporean.

The Singlish insults, passive-aggressive tone and non-confrontational attitude — it all screams Singaporean.

Jokes aside, theft of any kind is a cowardly crime and is punishable by law.

Please do not resort to such acts and if you happen to witness someone committing theft, please contact the Singapore Police Force at 999 or SMS 71999.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash and Reddit.