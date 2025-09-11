2 students swept away by flash flood in Philippines, survive after being saved by residents

Students overwhelmed by strong currents of flash flood

Two students were swept away by a flash flood while crossing a river in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, Philippines on their way home from school on Monday (8 Sept).

Footage circulating on social media shows the two girls, who are siblings, holding on to each other for balance in the middle of the raging river, before they fell and were swept away by strong currents.

Fortunately, they managed to cling to the root of a tree further down the river and were then rescued by residents, GMA News reported.

Spillway project was left unfinished

The incident has been blamed on an unfinished spillway project by the province’s Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 1st Engineering District, which reportedly had a budget of nearly PHP5 million (S$112,248).

The culverts meant for the project had even been left piled up by the river.

Following the incident, the local government has allocated funds to build a hanging bridge so students can cross the river safely.

Meanwhile, reporters have contacted the DPWH 1st Engineering District for a statement regarding the unfinished project.

Contractors of “ghost” flood control projects under fire

“Ghost” flood control projects are currently a hot issue in the Philippines after a 2024 interview with two contractors, married couple Sarah and Curlee Discaya, showing off their 40 luxury cars, resurfaced.

The video sparked public outrage as it coincided with severe flooding in several areas in the country during continuous rains.

Addressing the issue, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has revealed that 15 contractors out of 2,409 bagged projects worth PHP100 billion (S$2.2 million) since 2022.

During the Senate probe, the Discayas have named other congressmen and DPWH officials involved in flood control corruption, while President Marcos has ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials.

Featured image adapted from 747 DXND Radyo Bida Kidapawan City on Facebook.