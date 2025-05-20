School director in Thailand slammed after making students raise national flag in heavy rain

School director apologises for making students raise flag in heavy rain

The director of an elementary school in Thailand has come under fire for making three students raise the national flag outdoors in heavy rain.

Clips circulating on social media showed four children standing at the flag pole amid the downpour.

In one of the videos, the teacher wrote that she was “heartbroken” that the children were “soaked all over”, but could not do much as she did not have much authority. She added:

This is not the first time. It is very serious. What was done to the teacher is tolerable, but not to the students. I reported it to the organisation and it was quiet. Should we really let the future of the nation depend on the administrators like this?

Students worried about lightning while raising flag

Reporters visited the school on Sunday (18 May) and found a pool of rainwater flooding the lawn where the flagpole stood.

Speaking to the reporters, a school janitor confirmed there was heavy rain and occasional lightning on the day of the incident.

While other students lined up in front of their classrooms for the flag ceremony, three sixth-grade students — one boy and two girls — were sent to raise the flag.

Reporters subsequently met two of the students, who happened to be siblings.

Recalling the incident, the students said they did not refuse the director’s orders as they were afraid of her. However, they said they feared lightning would strike their umbrella as they were raising the flag.

Their mother, who learned about the incident when their children’s teacher showed them the video, asked why the children were told to go outdoors during a lightning storm, when adults would not even dare to do so.

Another mum said other parents are asking the director to be removed, or they would transfer their children to other schools.

Similarly, teachers have also asked to be transferred out of the school, a student revealed.

School director apologises after backlash

Following the backlash, the school director posted an apology on Facebook and shared that she had apologised to the parents of the students involved.

She explained that she sent the students out in the rain as it was the first day of the semester, and she “wanted everything in order”.

However, she claimed that the students were constantly under her “watchful eye”.

“But that was a very wrong decision,” the director admitted, apologising to students, parents, as well as the school board for “damaging the school’s reputation”.

Featured image adapted from Thai PBS ศูนย์ข่าวภาคใต้ on Facebook.