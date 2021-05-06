Stuff’d At Square 2 Gives Free Meals To Tan Tock Seng Hospital Staff

Tan Tock Seng Hospital has become the hotbed for all things Covid-19 recently after a cluster formed there. There’s even been calls to not shun staff who are working there amid some panic in the community.

However, in the midst of it all, local kebab chain Stuff’d is offering free meals for any TTSH staff that patronises their Square 2 outlet.

It’s a small token of support and appreciation for the frontline workers.

Free meals for hospital staff

On Thursday morning (6 May), images of a sign placed outside the Stuff’d outlet at Square 2 started making rounds online.

The sign starts off by highlighting the brand’s general stance on running promotions by mentioning that they “don’t generally do promotions”.

However, as a form of thanks to the staff at TTSH, they offered a free meal for any staff that presents their pass at checkout.

This covers a main plus drink.

In a true benevolence, the promotion wasn’t run through any social media channels but simply through a simple standee stating their intentions.

Runs promotions for a good cause

Although Stuff’d do claim to not run many promotions, when they do, they’re usually for a very good cause.

Last year, they ran an SG Burritos initiative that allowed anyone in need to claim a free burrito from them. No checks needed and everything was done in good faith.

Also, in 2019, they offered children under the age of 14 the ability to redeem free meals with a specially printed card from Stuff’d themselves.

Kudos to Stuff’d

MS News understands that Stuff’d will be revising the collection mechanism after observing that the queue can be managed better.

The staff at TTSH have had a hard time recently so it’s great to see that they are still very much appreciated by Singaporeans.

If the comments online are any indication to go by, this small gesture by the kebab chain is very much appreciated.

We’d love to see more brands and companies extend their thanks for these frontline workers who work tirelessly to contain the pandemic.

