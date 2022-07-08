ICA Reminds Travellers To Submit SG Arrival Card Before Arriving In S’pore, Applies To S’poreans Too

ICA Reminds Travellers To Submit SG Arrival Card Up To 3 Days Before Arrival

When the pandemic struck, strict border measures and entry requirements were put into place to mitigate the risk of bringing Covid-19 into Singapore.

Since March 2020, those arriving in the country have been required to submit a health declaration via their SG Arrival Card.

Even though most travel restrictions have since been relaxed, this rule still applies today.

On Thursday (7 Jul), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reminded all air and sea travellers that they must submit their SG Arrival Card up to three days before arriving in Singapore.

This applies to Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and long-term pass holders as well.

SG Arrival Card submission

The SG Arrival Card serves as an electronic health declaration for those arriving in Singapore by air or sea.

In their Facebook post, ICA reminded travellers to submit their SG Arrival Card within three days before they arrive in Singapore.

Otherwise, they could experience delays during immigration clearance.

Submission is free on the MyICA Mobile application or the ICA website here.

This does not apply to travellers transiting or transferring through Singapore without needing to clear immigration.

Fully vaccinated residents arriving via land at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints also do not need to submit the card.

Make sure to follow the rules

There are rules to follow when filling up the card.

Under Section 55 of the Infectious Diseases Act, travellers should:

Fill up every item in the health declaration card

Give it to the Officer-in-Charge upon disembarkation

They may be subject to a medical examination upon reaching Singapore.

Furthermore, Section 15 of the Infectious Diseases Act states that a person may have to undergo isolation or quarantine if:

They are infected or suspected to be infected with an infectious disease

They are or suspected to be a contact of such a person

Those who are feeling unwell should immediately inform the crew or any appropriate personnel.

Penalties for violations

Under Section 55(8) of the Infectious Diseases Act, failure to complete or submit the card may result in a fine of up S$10,000 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment.

A subsequent offence may result in a fine of up to S$20,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months.

Providing false information is also a severe offence.

Under Section 64(b) of the Infectious Diseases Act, doing so could result in a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Subsequent offenders may be fined up to S$20,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 12 months.

An important reminder for your upcoming trips

Many Singaporeans are undoubtedly excited to finally be able to travel again.

However, in the midst of all the excitement, it’s important to remember to stick to all the rules and regulations when arriving back in Singapore.

That way, we can all do our part to safeguard the health and well-being of everyone around us.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Twitter and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.