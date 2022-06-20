Successful NDP 2022 Ticket Applicants Will Get Email Before 1 Jul, No SMSes To Be Sent

No SMSes For Successful NDP Ticket Applicants, Notification Via Email

After a two-year hiatus, most Singaporeans are undoubtedly excited to witness the National Day Parade (NDP) finally returning to its former large-scale glory.

As the event draws nearer, there are a few important details that ticket applicants need to take note of.

For instance, those who have succeeded in booking a seat at the parade will receive their notification via email. The NDP ticketing committee will not use any other form of communication this year, including SMS.

If successful applicants cannot make it on the collection dates, they can send a family member on their behalf.

Notification for successful NDP ticket applicants via email

According to the NDP ticketing committee, they will notify applicants of their successful booking through the personal e-mails that they provided in their application.

The notification period will be from 27 Jun to 1 Jul, and the email will be sent from ndp2022@hapz.com.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the ticketing committee will not use any other email addresses or other forms of communication, such as SMSes, to notify successful applicants.

Collection period for NDP tickets

There are currently two collection periods for tickets. Successful applicants may collect them from 10.30am to 8.30pm on the following dates:

8 Jul to 10 Jul

15 Jul to 17 Jul

The location will be on the second level of the Central Atrium in Marina Square. Applicants must present the QR code in their notification email in order to redeem their tickets.

Those who are unable to make it on any of the collection dates may forward the notification email to a family member or friend to collect the tickets on their behalf.

The QR code is only valid for a one-time redemption. Thus, applicants should not share their notification e-mail with multiple recipients.

The NDP ticketing committee has also reminded applicants that they must redeem their tickets by 8.30pm on 17 Jul or they will be forfeited. The committee will not be allowing any appeals.

Spectators must abide by VDS guidelines

The NDP ticketing committee also clearly stated requirements for spectators attending the parade.

In line with the current national Covid-19 guidelines, NDP 2022 will have Vaccination Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS).

This means that all visitors must fulfil either one of the following criteria:

Be fully vaccinated

Have fully recovered from Covid-19 within the last 180 days

Be medically ineligible for all vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme

Be a child under the age of 12, regardless of vaccination status

Each ticket will admit one spectator only. Children, including infants, must have their own valid ticket for admission.

Additional updates for NDP 2022 will be available here closer to date.

Looking forward to a majestic NDP 2022

With NDP 2022 fast approaching, it is certainly exciting to feel the entire nation gearing up to celebrate Singapore’s birthday together once again.

After two years of smaller celebrations, we can finally anticipate a parade that’ll remind us of the good old pre-pandemic days.

For those who have submitted their applications, do check your inboxes for the notification of a successful booking in the coming weeks. May the odds ever be in your favour.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cheryl Lau on Flickr.