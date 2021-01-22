Swee Choon Has Frozen Dim Sum For Customers To Enjoy At Home

When one craves dim sum in the middle of the night, Swee Choon often comes to mind.

Established in 1962, this dim sum place has been dishing out high quality food to patrons till the wee hours of the night.

It’s no wonder that this establishment is ever so popular among locals.

Loyal fans would be happy to know that Swee Choon recently released ready-to-cook frozen products for consumers to enjoy in the comforts of their own homes.

Huge variety of dim sum to choose from

The frozen dim sum catalogue boasts an extensive range of dim sum staples to choose from.

A dim sum feast isn’t complete without these minced pork and shrimp balls wrapped in egg-washed skin topped with ebiko – or better known as siew mai.



Siew Mai – $12.20 (U.P. $15.20)

There’s no need to get down and dirty in the kitchen to enjoy xiao long bao at home now.

Shanghai Xiao Long Bao – $13.30 (U.P. $16.60)

These mee suah kueh make for a perfect midday snack. Pop them into the air-fryer for a healthier option.

Mee Suah Kueh – $5.50 (U.P. $6.90)

For those who love to zhng your meals, Swee Choon’s limited edition black truffle xiao long bao is also available in frozen form, so you can indulge in the premium taste anytime.

Black Truffle XLB – $20.40 (U.P. $25.50)

They’re only available while stocks last, so make sure not to miss your chance to try some.

Serve these to your friends when they visit, and impress them by saying that you made everything on your own. They don’t have to know, as long as you discard the packets discreetly.

Great add on to your reunion dinner this CNY

Prep early for your CNY feasts by stocking up on some of these ready-to-cook treats.

There’s no need to worry about them going bad as they’ve got a shelf life of 2 months, which is more than enough time. You can even save some for post-CNY snacks.

With these ready in your freezer, impressing your aunts will be a breeze.

For more information about the frozen selection, visit Swee Choon’s website or Qoo10.

