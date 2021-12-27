59-Year-Old’s Car May Have Cushioned Impact Of Crash, Saving Others

2 days before Christmas, Singaporeans were shocked to hear of a fatal crash in Tampines reportedly linked to drink-driving.

That crash took the life of 1 man, who’s now been revealed to be an artist who became a private-hire car driver.

Mr Huang Wenshun was a talented painter and patient teacher who was on the road that night only because Covid-19 had affected his livelihood.

Self-taught professional painter with 20-30 years’ experience

Mr Huang was a professional painter who specialised in depictions of flowers and birds, as well as expressions of life and social issues, his student told the Shin Min Daily News.

The student, Mr Chen Junrong, 67, said the deceased has 20-30 years’ experience, and was entirely self-taught.

In a previous interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Mr Huang told them that his parents disapproved of him being a painter, so he had to teach himself.

Before the pandemic, he’d held exhibitions, given lectures and taught students at home.

Patient & kind teacher

Mr Chen found him through mutual friends in 2010 and described him as a patient and kind teacher.

Mr Chen (left) with Mr Huang

Mr Chen told Oriental Daily that after a period of no contact, he reconnected with the artist a few months ago, this time sending his granddaughter for lessons.

He said the girl, who has always been shy, managed to become more confident after learning painting, thanks to Mr Huang’s guidance.

However, as Covid-19 affected his livelihood, he was forced to put down his paintbrush in May 2020 and take up another job – that of a private-hire car driver.

Job led to his death

Sadly, that’s what led to his death.

Mr Huang was driving a white Toyota Yaris Cross on the night of 23 Dec and stopped at a traffic light on Tampines Avenue 10.

Mr Huang’s car is in the far-right lane – in the far left of his image.

A red Mercedes zoomed in from Avenue 1, T-boning his car and causing a chain reaction that involved 4 other vehicles.

Check out the video here. Warning: footage may be shocking to some, and viewer discretion is advised.

It’s clear that Mr Huang’s white Toyota was the 1st vehicle the red Mercedes came into contact with.

Deceased’s car may have cushioned impact

Upon watching the horrifying footage, Mr Chen said he believed the artist’s car cushioned the impact.

This served to save the life of the motorcyclist next to him, as well as those inside the other cars.

Unfortunately, that means Mr Huang bore the brunt of it, as he was reportedly trapped in his seat and had to be extracted using hydraulic rescue equipment.

According to the police, he was found unconscious at the scene and sent to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

4 other men were also sent to the hospital conscious.

A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for suspected drink driving, they added.

Video surfaces of red Mercedes before accident

A video, allegedly of the red Mercedes before the accident, was subsequently posted by ROADS.sg.

It shows 2 cars driving at high speed down a road, the 2nd of which appears to be the red Mercedes.

They appealed to the public for information on the identity of the other driver.

Mr Chen lamented the turn of events, saying,

One person’s recklessness took another person’s life. This really shouldn’t have happened.

Artist leaves behind wife

Mr Chen said he was also shocked by Mr Huang’s death as he’d spoken to him recently and asked him to help out at a gallery he was running.

However, he didn’t get to do that, passing away before the renovations were completed.

Mr Huang had married a Vietnamese wife last year, Shin Min reported, but they had no children.

Gone too soon

It seems like Mr Huang was someone who enriched people’s lives with his beautiful paintings and encouraging teaching methods.

As such, it’s really a pity that he’s gone too soon.

MS News sends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Hopefully, those responsible for his death will be brought to justice.

