Tanjong Katong Road South to reopen in phases from 2 Aug afternoon after sinkhole repair works

Progressive reopening of Tanjong Katong Road South from 2 Aug

On Friday (1 Aug), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency announced the staggered reopening of Tanjong Katong Road South, starting 2 Aug.

This follows the completion of repair works and safety assessments of the affected road section and the surrounding roads after a sinkhole formed on Saturday (26 July), which led to a female driver to be sent to the hospital.

Since then, road reinstatement works have been ongoing, and bus services 36 and 48 have been temporarily diverted.

Rigorous safety checks, including ground scans and stability assessments, have been carried out to evaluate the road conditions and ensure they are safe for use.

Roads & bus services to return to normal

Tanjong Katong Road South, from East Coast Parkway (ECP) to Mountbatten Road, will reopen to traffic on Saturday (2 Aug) afternoon from 12pm.

Meanwhile, the opposite direction from Mountbatten Road to ECP is scheduled to reopen on Monday (4 Aug) morning from 5am.

Bus services 36 and 48 will resume their original routes in the eastbound direction on Saturday (2 Aug) at 12pm.

On Monday (4 Aug), both services will fully revert to their normal routing in both directions.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, reaffirmed LTA’s announcement on Facebook, acknowledging the efforts of the LTA and PUB, who have been “working round the clock to make the road safe again”.

Ms Fu, who visited the site on Tuesday (29 July), also thanked residents and motorists for their patience and understanding, which have been crucial in allowing the agencies to complete the necessary repairs and safety checks.

