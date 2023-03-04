Teen Mocked Over Charles & Keith Bag Now Models For Them, Wins Ultimate Victory Over Haters

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Teen Models For Charles & Keith In Campaign For International Women’s Day

Most Singaporeans will remember the teenage girl who was mocked online for describing her Charles & Keith bag as “luxury”.

It was a blessing in disguise for her as it caught the attention of the brand’s founders, who invited her and her father for lunch.

Turns out that’s not all they invited her to do — she’s now modelling for the brand.

Teen models with Charles & Keith bag in glam shot posted on 4 Mar

In an Instagram post on Saturday (4 Mar), 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel revealed a glam shot of herself holding none other than a Charles & Keith bag.

For a fan of the brand like her, it must have been another dream come true to hold the purple Alia Chain-Strap Crossbody Bag — one of their more popular products — and pose for a memorable photo.

Now, as a face of Charles & Keith, she can look forward to enjoying that thrill very often indeed.

Campaign is for International Women’s Day

The campaign is for this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), which is coming up on Wednesday (8 Mar).

Purple is one of the colours of the movement, as it signifies justice and dignity.

Zoe included a handwritten note in her post that compared women to flowers — because “our time and needs to grow may not always align”, she said.

After being mocked, she’d explained over TikTok that her family wasn’t rich and couldn’t afford simple essentials.

In her note, she also urged people to “celebrate with compassion” and “celebrate with equality through equity” for IWD.

Perhaps it was a way of throwing subtle shade at the haters? After all, she had previously reminded netizens to exercise kindness and compassion in their comments.

She’s now a brand ambassador

We think Zoe’s best response, though, is just being herself — cool, eloquent and mature.

These traits were what probably prompted Charles & Keith to appoint her as a Brand Community Ambassador.

This is according to the company’s website for IWD, which describes her as such.

A perfect riposte to the haters

Zoe’s appointment is the perfect feel-good ending to the saga and a riposte to the haters who mocked her in the first place.

They might have felt good about themselves by leaving negative comments, but it appears that she has had the last laugh by doing something they might never achieve.

We wish her all the best for her continuing journey with Charles & Keith.

Featured image adapted from @zoegabriel on Instagram and @zoetaco on TikTok.