Teen Jailed After Failing To Pay Fine & Turn Up At Court On Time

When Singapore entered Phase 2 of reopening back in June, many were excited at the prospect of finally being able to meet up with family members and friends.

However, social gatherings were still limited to groups of 5.

Despite this, a group of 13 teenagers flouted these measures and met up at a fitness corner off Havelock Road on 28 June.

10 of them were charged after the incident, including 19-year-old Aqlima Abdul Azmi who received a $3,000 fine.

However, Aqlima failed to pay her fine and did not turn up in court on Tuesday (6 Oct) morning. She now has to serve a 12-days jail sentence in default of the fine.

Teen plead guilty to flouting Covid-19 safety measures

On 22 Jul, Aqlima, along with 9 others were charged for unlawful gathering.

According to The Straits Times (ST), their charges include flouting Covid-19 safe distancing measures and consuming alcohol in public after 10.30pm.

3 days later, Aqlima and 2 others pleaded guilty in a district court and were required to return to court on Tuesday (6 Oct) for their sentencing.

Teen jailed after failing to pay $3,000 fine

However, on Tuesday (6 Oct) morning, Aqlima did not turn up in the district court for her sentencing, reported ST.

While an arrest warrant was initially issued against her, it was later rescinded when she appeared in court that afternoon.

The district judge chastised the teenager and sentenced her with a $3,000 fine.

Failing to pay the fine, Aqlima now has to serve the mandatory 12 days jail sentence.

13 individuals gathered at Beo Crescent fitness corner

Aqlima’s sentence came after she was caught gathering with 12 others in the wee hours of 28 Jun.

According to The Straits Times, the 13 individuals were seen near the fitness corner at Block 42 on Beo Crescent.

The group was reportedly consuming alcohol and caused quite a ruckus.

Eventually, they were caught by the police after residents lodged noise complaints at about 12.50am.

Be socially responsible for our actions

The teenagers’ impulsive actions of having such a large gathering could have resulted in far graver consequences.

Even as our nation gains control over the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to remain cautious and be socially responsible with our actions.

While Phase 3 might be on the horizon for Singapore, we should continue to adhere to precautionary measures for everyone’s health and safety.

