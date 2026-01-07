Teen who trespassed on MRT tracks & hid under elderly woman’s bed to evade police gets probation

Teen who trespassed on MRT tracks & hid under woman’s bed sentenced to 18 months’ probation

A teenager who climbed onto MRT tracks during service hours and later hid inside a residential flat while evading police was placed on probation for 18 months on Tuesday (6 Jan).

The 17-year-old Singaporean, who cannot be identified because of his age, was involved in two separate incidents in 2025.

These included unlawfully accessing train tracks between Simei and Tanah Merah MRT stations, as well as breaking into the home of an elderly woman after climbing onto the rooftop of an HDB block.

Teen concealed identity while accessing MRT tracks

The case first came to public attention after a video he recorded of a passing MRT train began circulating online.

Investigations revealed that the teen had noticed scaffolding structures along Upper Changi Road that provided access to the tracks in January 2025.

On the evening of 27 March, he returned to the area, waited for workers to leave, and entered through a gap in a fence.

He then wrapped his shirt around his face to obscure his identity before climbing a staircase that led to the train tracks between Simei and Tanah Merah stations.

As a train approached, the teen lay close to the track and filmed it as it passed.

He remained in the area for between five and 10 minutes, during which four to six trains went by, before leaving through the same access point.

Video resurfaces online, prompts police report

The footage was later uploaded as Instagram Stories across two accounts, with viewing limited to selected followers.

By 10 June 2025, however, the teen became aware that the video had been reposted elsewhere and was gaining wider attention.

He subsequently deleted one of the accounts in an attempt to avoid being identified.

Following this, SMRT filed a police report, triggering investigations into the track intrusion.

Teen hides under bed during separate rooftop incident

Less than two months later, at about 11pm on 16 May 2025, the teen was involved in another incident at an HDB block.

According to court proceedings, he left his home dressed only in underwear and shoes after “feeling the urge to climb”.

He made his way up to the 16th floor, where a resident spotted him leaning against a parapet and called the police.

The teen later reached the rooftop, where he spent time sitting, listening to music, and making video calls.

When police officers arrived and began calling out to him, he moved to another part of the rooftop and attempted to climb down using external ledges and laundry racks.

After noticing officers and members of the public below, he entered an eighth-floor flat through an open window to avoid arrest.

He initially tried to open windows near the main entrance, but changed course upon hearing approaching officers.

The teen then hid beneath a bed in a bedroom where an 86-year-old woman was asleep and unaware of his presence.

About 30 minutes later, he emerged, unlocked the front door, and surrendered to the police.

Pleads guilty to 2 charges

On 25 Nov 2025, the teen pleaded guilty to one charge under the Rapid Transit Systems Act for wilfully endangering safety, as well as one count of criminal trespass.

The prosecution said his actions had exposed both train passengers and himself to danger, and carried the risk of disrupting MRT operations.

It was also submitted that the track intrusion had involved advance planning.

In mitigation, the defence argued that the offences arose from poor judgement rather than malicious intent.

The lawyer highlighted the teen’s developmental delays in early childhood, short attention span, and traits linked to autism.

The court heard that the teen had since sought safer outlets for his behaviour, including taking up rock-climbing and hiking, and had also begun volunteering.

Probation imposed with curfew & supervision

During sentencing on 6 Jan, the prosecution said assessments had found the teen suitable for either probation or reformative training.

While reports pointed to factors that supported rehabilitation, they also noted a pattern of risk-taking behaviour that raised concerns about repeat offending.

In delivering his decision, the judge said the offences were serious and would typically warrant a heavier sentence, including reformative training or incarceration.

However, taking into account the teen’s age, the court chose a rehabilitative approach and imposed 18 months’ probation.

Under the order, the teen must complete 80 hours of community service, observe a nightly curfew from 10pm to 6am, and comply with all required psychiatric and psychological assessments and treatment.

The judge also reminded the teen’s parents of their role in supervising him during this period.

They were required to post a S$5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour throughout the probation term.

