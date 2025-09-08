19-year-old jumps into river in India for S$7 bet, swept away by strong currents

19-year-old swept away by river after S$7 bet with friends

A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, India was swept away by the Yamuna River after jumping in on a 500 rupee (approximately S$7) bet from his friends.

The youth, identified as Junaid, had been with his friends on the banks of the river when the challenge was made.

Without hesitation, he accepted and leapt into the water, which was running dangerously high and fast due to heavy rainfall.

A video of the incident, recorded by his friends, shows Junaid briefly struggling against the current before disappearing within seconds.

The clip has since gone viral on social media.

Rescue operation launched, but no trace of victim found so far

Police quickly launched a search operation with the help of divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

However, the release of water from a nearby barrage and continuous rainfall have pushed the Yamuna above the danger mark, severely hampering rescue efforts.

As of now, no trace of Junaid has been found.

Friends who placed bet to face action

Authorities confirmed that a case will be filed against the friends who placed the bet and filmed the incident.

“This kind of negligence will not be tolerated,” a police official said, emphasising the risks of provoking such reckless behaviour.

Local residents, shaken by the incident, appealed for tighter monitoring and stronger safeguards along the riverbanks.

They noted that the tragedy underscores how easily peer pressure and the lure of online attention can push young people into life-threatening risks.

