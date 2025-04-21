SM Teo Chee Hean to step down from Pasir Ris-Changi GRC after over 2 decades of service

SM Teo Chee Hean to step down from Pasir Ris-Changi GRC after almost 2 decades

After more than two decades as the anchor of Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean has announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming General Election 2025.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday (21 Apr), SM Teo confirmed his decision to step down as Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency he has served since 2001 — marking the end of an era for one of the ruling party’s most prominent stalwarts.

With SM Teo’s departure, the Pasir Ris-Changi GRC baton will be passed to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, who now leads a fresh four-member team including:

Senior Minister of State Desmond Tan

First-term MP Shahrael Taha

New face, Valerie Lee

Having served as the anchor minister for the constituency since 2001, SM Teo expressed full confidence in the team, saying, “We have a strong team here to continue serving you for many years to come.”

Will continue supporting PM Wong

According to The Straits Times (ST), SM Teo said he would continue to support Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his team.

He added that he remains ready to contribute “wherever and in whatever way” he is needed.

When asked if he would be contesting in Punggol GRC instead, SM Teo said, “Wait two days and everything will be cleared” — referencing Nomination Day on 23 Apr.

From Navy Rear-Admiral to political heavyweight

SM Teo, a former Navy chief who held the rank of Rear-Admiral, made his political debut in Dec 1992.

That same year, he joined the People’s Action Party (PAP) team that won the Marine Parade GRC by-election.

He quickly rose through the ranks to become a party stalwart, securing re-election six times in Pasir Ris GRC and later Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC.

As the anchor minister since 2001, he led the team to victory with vote shares ranging from 64% to 73%. In the 2020 General Election, the five-member GRC clinched 64.15% of the votes.

For the upcoming GE2025, the five-member GRC has been redrawn into two separate four-member constituencies — Punggol and Pasir Ris-Changi.

SM Teo expresses gratitude towards residents

SM Teo expressed heartfelt thanks to residents and volunteers, calling it a privilege to “have served the residents of Pasir Ris” and to have journeyed with multiple generations of families.

Throughout his distinguished political career, SM Teo helmed key ministries including Defence, Home Affairs, and Education.

He was named Senior Minister in 2019 after serving as Deputy Prime Minister from 2009 to 2019, and since 2011, he has been the Coordinating Minister for National Security.

In closing, SM Teo said he hopes to strengthen the team not just for the next five years, but to ensure its resilience for the next 10 to 15 years.

