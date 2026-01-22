Man finds terrapin under motorcycle in Bukit Panjang carpark, calls NParks for help

Terrapin found sheltering under motorcycle in Bukit Panjang carpark

Cats and pigeons are a common sight in HDB carparks, but one Bukit Panjang resident got a surprise when he found a terrapin hiding under his motorcycle.

The incident was shared on TikTok on 8 Jan by the motorcycle owner, 25-year-old Riteesh, who told MS News that he stumbled upon the unexpected visitor at around 2pm while heading to his bike at a carpark at 529A Jelapang Road.

“Found the most random turtle under my bike,” he wrote in the caption.

He later brought the terrapin back to his home, where it was allowed to roam freely for about three hours.

“She’s all safe and sound, no injuries,” he confirmed in the video.

During that time, the terrapin appeared particularly fascinated with one spot in the house, repeatedly making its way under the refrigerator.

Riteesh said he later found out that the terrapin was a female red-eared slider, a common freshwater reptile typically found in ponds and reservoirs.

NParks steps in to help

Although Riteesh briefly considered keeping the terrapin, he decided against it as he is rarely home and would not have the time to properly care for her. He subsequently contacted NParks for assistance.

Within an hour, NParks officers arrived and safely placed the terrapin in a cage before taking her away.

That was the last update Riteesh had on the animal, as he has not followed up further.

MS News has reached out to NParks for updates on the terrapin’s condition.

Caring for red-eared slider terrapins

According to NParks, red-eared sliders are omnivorous and require a balanced diet consisting of proteins, leafy vegetables, and occasional fruits.

They also need a sufficiently large tank with deep water to allow for swimming, making them a significant long-term commitment.

Prospective owners should also be aware that terrapins and other reptiles can carry Salmonella, a zoonotic bacteria that can be transmitted to humans.

NParks advises washing hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after handling terrapins, cleaning their enclosures, or touching their food.

Also read: ‘Watch out for crocodiles’: Large saltwater croc spotted on Sungei Buloh shore near warning sign

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fettyrit on TikTok and TikTok.