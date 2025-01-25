S’poreans visiting Thailand from 1 May must submit online immigration forms

Thailand requires online immigration forms starting 1 May

Those travelling to Thailand — including Singaporeans — will need to fill out online TM6 immigration forms starting 1 May 2025.

According to the Bangkok Post, a digital version of the forms will replace the paper one originally used. The physical TM6 immigration form could previously be obtained onboard a flight to Thailand or after landing at the airport.

The Thai cabinet temporarily suspended the physical forms on 15 April 2024, and will resume its digital use after 30 April 2025.

Every foreign national will be required to submit the free form.

Thailand resumes TM6 immigration forms

The country’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports expects the form to increase confidence in the safety of travelling to Thailand.

The forms will help track tourists while they are in Thailand, a spokesperson said.

The Land of Smiles has recently been hit with multiple high-profile cases of Chinese nationals being trafficked into neighbouring countries while on vacation.

Previously in April 2024, the Thai cabinet suspended the use of TM6 immigration forms to boost tourism and reduce congestion at checkpoints.

It also authorised development of an automated system that aims to facilitate foreigners entering the country.

Tourism fee rumours

An anonymous source also told the Bangkok Post that the arrival of the online TM6 forms will likely result in the postponement of Thailand’s planned ฿300 (S$12) tourism fee.

The government wants the system to run smoothly before implementing fees. It could take up to a year before the immigration process operates without issues, said the source.

The source also said that the government fears backlash over announcing the fees amid fears over travel safety.

In addition to multiple Chinese nationals going missing late last year, a 30-year-old Malaysian man working in Singapore also went missing this month.

The man had reportedly flown to Thailand with a friend on 8 Jan. Since then, neither his friends nor family have been able to get in touch with him.

Featured image adapted from Suvarnabhumi Airport on Facebook.