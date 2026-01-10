Super high tides seen at Kusu Island, netizens raise concerns about its future

High tides seen at Kusu Island after heavy rain on 7 Jan

Hide tides were spotted at Kusu Island on Wednesday (7 Jan), sparking concern among netizens about rising sea levels and climate impact.

The phenomenon was posted to Facebook, with clips showing waves lapping over the island’s breakwaters.

In one of the three videos that was posted, the tide can be seen overflowing onto the grass verge.

The viral post has prompted online discussion, with some netizens expressing concern about rising sea levels and the future of small islands.

One commenter suspects that with the rise of sea levels, there may be a concern that the small islands will “vanish” in the future.

Kusu Island, located about 5.6 kilometres to the south of the main island, is one of Singapore’s many offshore islands.

Water levels recede by morning after

In a separate Facebook post on 8 Jan, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said the island experienced “a little extra splash” due to heavy rain coinciding with high tide.

SLA added that water levels have since receded and the shoreline has returned to normal.

Images of Kusu Island on 8 Jan at around 9.40am showed reasonably calmer waters.

“Our team has been on-site keeping a close watch, and the public areas on the island remain safe and accessible,” the post stated, advising visitors to check the weather forecast when visiting.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), Kusu Island experiences semi-diurnal tides — two high and two low tides each day.

“High tides typically range between 2.5 and 3.2 metres, while low tides range from about 0.3 to 1.5 metres, depending on the lunar cycle,” MSS added.

MSS explained that this combination caused water levels to rise above the daily average.

“Such events are not common and reflect the interaction between astronomical forces and regional meteorological conditions with the normal tidal cycle”.

