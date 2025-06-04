Tourist in China damages 2,000-year-old Terracotta Army statues after jumping into pit, investigations ongoing

Tourist breaches safety barriers & damages ancient Terracotta Army sculptures, prompting national outrage

A tourist has drawn widespread condemnation after leaping into a protected section of the Terracotta Army site in Xi’an, China and damaging two of the ancient sculptures.

The incident occurred on Friday (30 May) when a 30-year-old man, known only as Sun, vaulted over safety barriers — including guardrails and netting — into one of the pits housing the 2,000-year-old clay soldiers.

Despite the pit being more than 5m deep, Sun managed to descend into it and began tugging at several of the figures, causing visible damage to at least two of them.

He only stopped when security personnel intervened and restrained him.

Terracotta Army pit remains open as investigation begins

Museum authorities have since confirmed that Sun suffers from a mental illness and that police investigations are ongoing.

The Terracotta Army site, regarded as one of China’s greatest archaeological treasures, remains open to visitors.

Officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage and how best to carry out repairs.

The pit Sun entered is one of hundreds across a sprawling complex built to guard the mausoleum of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang.

Discovered in 1974 by local farmers, the area has since been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It contains more than 8,000 terracotta sculptures, including soldiers, chariots, horses, musicians, acrobats, and officials.

Part of growing trend of damage at heritage sites

The incident in Xi’an adds to a troubling pattern of vandalism at historical landmarks.

In May, a man in Vietnam was arrested after climbing onto a centuries-old Nguyen dynasty throne at Hue’s Thai Hoa Palace and breaking one of its armrests.

Authorities said he appeared severely intoxicated and exhibited signs of psychosis.

Just days later, Peru’s Ministry of Culture condemned another act of heritage desecration after a man was filmed spray-painting a phallic symbol on a 600-year-old wall in Chan Chan, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Also read: ‘Distasteful act’: Police report made after Pandan Gardens National Day decoration gets vandalised

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NewsFlare via The Daily Mail.