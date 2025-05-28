‘So disrespectful’: NTU student slams tourists for allegedly trespassing into campus library & taking photos

NTU student says trespassing tourists rushed in through the entrance when others left

An Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student has taken to TikTok to voice his outrage after spotting a group of tourists allegedly trespassing into a private study area on campus.

The incident purportedly happened on Monday (26 May), when the tourists were seen entering the library, which should be accessible only to students.

NTU student says tourists have no right to trespass

TikTok user Martin Ruzicka opened the 1.5-minute-long clip with a strong message to tourists, whether from Singapore or overseas: “You have absolutely no right to trespass into private student spaces.”

Mr Ruzicka — a business student at NTU — acknowledged that though the campus is “a very nice building” where tourists often take pictures, he made it clear that certain areas, such as the library, are off-limits to the public.

“Respect that this is a school,” he added in his caption.

Trespassing tourists allegedly slipped in when students left NTU library

Mr Ruzica told MS News that the incident occurred while he was studying in the library.

He noticed a group of four to five men, estimated to be in their 50s or 60s, loitering outside the entrance. “They literally waited in front of the library entrance” for 15 to 20 minutes for someone to leave so they could slip in, he said.

When he left the premises to get food, the group allegedly “rushed in” and “started checking out the space” for 10 to 15 minutes before leaving.

“They started taking pictures of everything. I find that so disrespectful,” the 20-year-old said in the video.

Library accessible only with a matriculation card

Mr Ruzica explained that the library at The Hive is accessible only to students with a valid matriculation card, and tourists “generally don’t have the authority to go”.

“Tourists coming in (the library) is for sure a boundary being crossed in a way”, he said.

“I pay good money to use these amenities. Not only that, but to have a safe space,” he charged in the video.

“This is so disrespectful to the students actually studying in this library,” he lamented.

Tourists also seen boarding shuttle buses & blocking pedestrian crossings

Mr Ruzica said that students frequently spot tourists wandering around NTU, especially near picturesque spots like The Hive.

Some even reportedly board the free shuttle buses meant for students and block pedestrian crossings while taking photos.

While he had witnessed tourists roaming around the campus before, this was the first time he encountered them trespassing into private study areas.

When asked how he felt about this incident, he said he felt uncomfortable as the library is a space where there is a “mutual camaraderie” and “respect”.

Students would leave their belongings there, and he had initially left his belongings there to get food too, but when he saw the tourists entering, he decided to take them away.

Featured image courtesy of Martin Ruzicka and @martinruzi on TikTok.