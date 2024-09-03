Toyota car crashes on SLE after attempting to squeeze into narrow gap between 2 vehicles

Toyota car accelerates and overtakes vehicle on SLE & causes collision

A recent Facebook video of a Toyota car overtaking dangerously on the Seletar Expressway left netizens in shock.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday (1 Sept) at about 9.30pm.

A red car and a white Toyota Altis behind it were driving on the rightmost lane of the expressway.

Behind the two cars, a white Toyota Prius switched to the left adjacent lane before accelerating, as if to overtake the two cars.

From the middle lane, the Prius tries squeezing into the small gap between the red car and the Altis.

The Altis tried to brake, but collided with the Prius a split second later.

Both Toyota vehicles then came to a stop, likely to inspect the damage.

An overtaking motorcyclist even turned to look in apparent confusion at the two stationary vehicles.

Commenters suggest insurance scam or drink-driving

Netizens were shocked at the recklessness on display in the footage.

One of them couldn’t understand why the Toyota Prius’ driver would squeeze into the small gap instead of overtaking the red car.

Another commenter suggested the case could be a form of insurance scam. Alternatively, they thought the Prius driver could be drunk or simply impatient.

A number of netizens also accused the red car of road hogging. The Highway Code states that the rightmost lane should only be used for overtaking,

Road hogging occurs when a car on the lane is not going fast enough compared to vehicles on its left.

As such, some netizens blamed the red car’s driver for indirectly causing the accident.

Most, however, still called for the Prius driver to be arrested.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.