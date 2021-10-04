Covid-19 Patients Who Recover At Home Finds TraceTogether Test Status ‘Not Cleared’

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore has resulted in hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Hence, individuals with mild symptoms are allowed to recover at home instead of flooding the hospitals.

However, many who have recovered after Day 10 have realised their TraceTogether test status remains as ‘Not Cleared’.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has since addressed the issue in Parliament on Monday (4 Oct). He mentioned that the technical problem would be resolved in the next few days.

TraceTogether status of recovered Covid-19 patients not cleared

Those who recovered from Covid-19 at home might be aware of the delay in their TraceTogether test status.

Despite having recovered, the app still shows they are “Not Cleared”, which means they are unlikely to be able to dine in and visit public areas.

The test status of recovered patients would return to normal after their second polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test shows negative.

However, The Straits Times reported that many patients recovering from home were not provided with the test.

Technical issue to be fixed soon

During the Parliament session on Monday (4 Oct), Minister Ong assured members of the public it was a technical issue and would be resolved in a few days.

He mentioned the discharge dates of patients would link to the alert, which will be removed once individuals have completed their home recovery.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can continue their daily activities after 10 and 14 days, respectively.

Recovered Covid-19 can resume normal activities soon

Despite the inconvenience, hopefully, the public will understand that authorities have been doing their best to resolve the situation.

Since the issue will be resolved in a few days, individuals who have been stuck at home can resume normal activities soon.

