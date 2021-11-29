Traveller Taking Land VTL From Singapore to Malaysia Tests Positive For Covid-19

As the Singapore-Malaysia land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) opens today (29 Nov), many are looking forward to returning and reuniting with their families.

However, a few hours after the opening of the VTL, one traveller from Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 following an Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

This was announced by Malaysia’s health minister, Khairy Jamaluddin on Twitter.

[[TERKINI]] 1 kes positif COVID-19 dikesan di pintu masuk Malaysia hari pertama Perjalanan Lengkap Vaksin (VTL) Malaysia-Singapura – @Khairykj @KKMPutrajaya pic.twitter.com/CgVGg2h6fV — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 29, 2021

Traveller on land VTL tests Covid-19 positive

The traveller tested positive for Covid-19 a few hours after the Singapore-Malaysia VTL opened on Monday (29 Nov).

According to Malaysia’s health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, the case came from a traveller from Singapore.

Confirmatory testing using a PCR test is being done, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Mr Khairy said that the Johor Bahru District Health Office is assessing whether other passengers on the same bus need to be quarantined or subject to other health measures.

However, the positive case is not expected to derail the VTL.

Mr Khairy also posted on Twitter, explaining that this is why pre-departure tests and on-arrival testing are in place.

Source

As the borders start to open, there will be Covid-19 positive cases detected. Hence, he mentioned risk assessment, isolation and monitoring close contacts will become the norm.

In addition, with the potentially more contagious Omicron variant now, travellers entering Singapore from Malaysia through land VTL must also take an antigen rapid test (ART) upon arrival.

Glad authorities detected the traveller

Mr Khairy said that an update on the VTL status will be given once further information is obtained.

Thankfully, authorities managed to detect the Covid-19 positive traveller before they crossed over to Malaysia.

We hope that with the pre-departure and on-arrival tests in place, it will allow both countries to remain safe even as travellers increase.

Featured image adapted from BERNAMA on Twitter.